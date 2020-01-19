'Friends' creator about Matthew Perry's fighting while filming

advertisement

Show support. Matthew Perry has been very open and honest over the years about suffering with its sobriety during Friends’ ten seasons. Fortunately, he had the support of the team behind the scenes.

“We were certainly aware of it, and we certainly had some discussions about it,” said cocreator Marta Kauffman Weekly and other reporters told us at the Producer Guild Awards on Saturday, January 18. “[We were] protective and hopefully supportive.”

Marta Kauffman at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on January 18, 2020. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

The 50-year-old Perry was in rehab twice during his time with the NBC sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004. He was treated for the first time in 1997 and 2001.

Unlike many celebrities under treatment at the time, Perry never hid his addiction from the public.

“I have had many ups and downs in my life and many wonderful awards, but the best thing about me is that an alcoholic comes to me and says, ‘Can you help me stop drinking? ‘ Say yes. I know how to do that, “he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.” When I was in big trouble, it was so public because I was on a TV show with 30 million viewers. The fact that I’m on TV makes people listen a little bit more, so I use it from time to time. “

During an interview in 2016, he was asked what was his least beloved episode of the show. “I don’t remember three years, so neither of them,” he told the BBC at the time. “I was a little bit out of my mind then – somewhere between season 3 and season 6.”

Matthew Perry arrives on March 15, 2017 for a special show on The Kennedys – After Camelot at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, CA. Invision / AP / Shutterstock

After his second stay in rehab, the actor opened the Perry House, a sober house that was driven out of his former Malibu home.

Despite his struggles, Perry has remained close to many of his former actors. In November 2019 Courteney Coxshared a selfie with her husband on the screen. “Guess who I had lunch with today,” Cox, 55, captioned the picture. “I KNOW !! Could I be happier? #Real friends.”

Jennifer Aniston. Lisa Kudrow. David Schwimmer. Matt LeBlanc, Cox and Perry are all on board for a reunion special at HBO Max. However, nothing is set in stone yet.

“There is interest everywhere, but we cannot get everyone to push the button,” said the CCO of HBO Max Kevin Reilly said about the reunion special during the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour on January 15th. “It’s just maybe today.”

With the reporting by Carita Rizzo

