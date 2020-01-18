Friends and colleagues of killed barber and musician gather to remember his life

advertisement

HAMPTON, Va. – Friends and colleagues of 35-year-old Terence Williams gathered outside Biggs Barber Shop in Hampton, where they lit candles and comforted each other, Saturday night. Williams worked as a hairdresser in the store and was shot on Friday night according to Hampton Police.

This was all part of a vigil for him, which was also nicknamed ‘Nitty Gritty’. Those who knew him said that he was all smiling and all about helping others who needed him.

“They have always been happy days with him,” said Ronald James, a friend and colleague. “He’ll make a joke and still stay on that joke. It was just like Saturday Night Live.”

Unfortunately, people entering the hairdresser will not hear these jokes or see William’s happy attitude after Friday’s events.

Another friend and owner of the barber shop, Shawn Wardlaw, said Williams “didn’t deserve it.”

“He was never a person to threaten anyone,” Wardlaw said. “He was no threat to anyone, he would never threaten anyone, no matter what.”

Wardlaw said Williams worked there for almost four years. He was not only a hairdresser but also a musician.

James worked with him during that time. He remembered what happened Friday night.

“I heard multiple recordings, it was” pop, pop, pop, pop, “he said. “I sat down, heard it, and said,” Let me go over there and see what’s the matter. “

Police said Williams died on the spot. Wardlaw said Williams got out to get food and then 15 seconds, then he heard the shots.

“My first reaction was to go there and see what I should do for him,” James said. “What I did was resuscitate him. I was there for a while. “

A day later, his workplace was untouched. Wardlaw said it will soon be a tribute to his legacy – with some of his favorite quotes,

“We’re going to keep it empty, a little vigilant there, a little reminder for him,” Wardlaw said.

The store also plays its music to keep its memory alive.

“It’s a dark day right now, but hopefully it will be alright soon,” James said.

Hampton Police said they are investigating this as a murder and are encouraging anyone with information that can help with this investigation to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 was told that Williams had special events for children. They will continue those events in his honor. One of them is an Easter egg hunt and a father-daughter dance on Father’s Day.

