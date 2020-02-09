US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Sunday that any “unilateral action” by Israel to annex parts of the West Bank prior to the completion of a process highlighted in the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan would result in the withdrawal of the American support for Israeli sovereignty entails settlements in the West Bank.

“The application of Israeli law to the area that the plan envisages as part of Israel is subject to the completion of a mapping process by a joint Israeli-American committee,” Friedman tweeted Sunday morning, adding that “unilateral action prior to the completion of the Committee process jeopardizes Plan & American recognition. ”

Friedman, who is a major donor and supporter of the settlement enterprise, is said to have been a driving force behind the current Israeli government’s efforts to drive annexation ahead of the March 2 elections.

Netanyahu, who is campaigning hard in Israel’s third election campaign in a year, cannot do without support for religious law, which the entire West Bank – known in Israel as Judea and Samaria – regards the country as an indivisible part of Israel.

Last month, US President Donald Trump unveiled his government’s long-awaited Middle East peace proposal to allow Israel to annex all settlements in the West Bank – which the Palestinians and the majority of the international community consider illegal – and the Jordan Valley makes up around a quarter of the West Bank.

The plan is viewed by the Palestinians and most international actors as biased in favor of Israel, primarily because the emerging Palestinian unity is not given the necessary means of statehood, including control over its own borders and security. It also has complex land swaps and illusory territorial relationships.

Benjamin Netanyahu has presented the plan and his personal relationship with the Trump administration as a great achievement and compelling reason to keep him in power. But his rival Benny Gantz, whose centrist party Kahol Lavan has risen in the polls, has also spoken out in favor of annexation and has taken a more moderate position.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have increased slowly but steadily since the initiative was unveiled. The Palestinian leadership, which is difficult to unite, plans to cut security ties with Israel, while a continuing trade dispute is putting increasing pressure on the Palestinian economy.

A Palestinian has been killed and dozens injured in clashes with Israeli forces since last week. Seventeen-year-old Mohammad Salman Toameh Al-Hadad was shot in the chest on Monday in Hebron and later died of his wounds. Last week, soldiers shot and wounded a 15-year-old Palestinian in a clash in the city of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank with a rubber bullet.

Israel strengthened its security presence in the West Bank and Jerusalem after three suspected terrorist attacks injured 14 soldiers on Thursday. Twelve of them were seriously injured in an attack on a car in Jerusalem. The suspect identified as Sanad Al Tarman (24) was taken into custody. In another incident, a 45-year-old Shadi Bana living in Haifa shot and injured a border police officer near the Lion Gate outside the old city of Jerusalem. He was shot after trying to escape the scene. A conscript was also slightly bullet wounded near the Israeli settlement of Dolev in the West Bank after being reportedly shot and killed by a passing car.