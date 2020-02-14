Sophie Mutevelian / CINEMAX

All Times Eastern.

Friday February 14th

repulse

Cinemax, 10 p.m.

Season premiere!

A last adrenalized season is coming for the legendary series of the network. When an Albanian family of criminals kidnaps a scientist responsible for developing a top-secret British bio-weapon, Section 20 undercover Special Ops soldiers are sent on a mission to save the virus and take down its potential black market buyers. What starts out as a relatively simple mission quickly escalates into a race against the clock to neutralize an even more lethal weapon of mass destruction.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1yX0rpMNHI (/ embed)

Cable girl

Netflix

Season premiere!

The period drama from Spain, which takes place in the late 1920s after a group of women worked at Madrid’s first telephone company, started its fifth and final season.

A Shaun the Sheep film: Farmageddon

Netflix

Original film!

Shaun the Sheep, the popular spin-off from the popular Wallace and Gromit franchise, returns in this stop-motion animated film. After a mischievous alien crash near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun takes his new alien friend out on the street to find her lost spaceship. Little does he know that a sinister alien hunting agency is on her trail.

We love TV marathons

TV Land, from 9 a.m.

Experience an epic, fun, four-day TV love party with TV Land featuring marathons of the best episodes of fan favorites Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, Golden Girls, The Andy Griffith Show, Two and a Half Men, The New Adventures of Old Christine and the Gold Mountains , presented with trivia and fun facts.

MacGyver: “Red blood cells + quantum + cold + committed”

CBS, 8 p.m.

In the new episode “Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed” Mac (Lucas Till) is recruited to steal a highly classified project from a military laboratory in order to find security gaps.

Lincoln Rhyme: Bone Collector Hunt: Game On

NBC, 8 p.m.

The bone collector (Brian F. O’Byrne) challenges Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team with a trifect of victims across New York. But while the team is racing to clear the clues before it’s too late, Lincoln has to come to terms with the bone collector’s ultimate goal – his own ego.

Blue Bloods: “The Fog of War”

CBS, 10 p.m.

Guest Star Alert!

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (guest star Lyle Lovett) when they are trapped in the new episode “The Fog of War” to find the lone star killer.

Bill Burr presents: The Ringers

Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Season Finale!

Gavin Matts tells how a notorious viral video changed his life, Brenton Biddlecombe explains his struggles as a little man, and Punkie Johnson outweighs a lesbian stereotype.

Saturday February 15th

XFL football

ABC & FOX, live from 2 p.m.

Week 2 of the regular XFL season starts today with the N.Y. Guardians with the DC Defenders (ABC) and the Tampa Bay Vipers with the Seattle Dragons (FOX).

The Harry thing

Freeform, 8 p.m.

Original film!

High school enemies Harry (Niko Terho) and Sam (Jake Borelli) are forced to go to their hometown for a party. Things change when Sam learns Harry came out. Harry and Sam spend the night together wondering if they could be more than friends. Karamo Brown from Queer Eye also plays the main role.

You can’t take my daughter

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Original film!

Amy Thompson (Lyndsy Fonseca) is a law student who is attacked and raped by Demetri (Hunter Burke). When Amy discovers that she is pregnant, she makes the difficult decision to keep her baby, although Demetri continues to pursue and harass her while waiting for the lengthy process. Demetri finds her six years later and sued her for custody of her daughter. Amy struggles with her own legal skills. The film also shows Kirstie Alley as Amy’s mother Suzanne.

NHL Hockey: Los Angeles in Colorado (in Colorado Springs)

NBC, 8pm live

The NHL Stadium Series arrives at Falcon Stadium on the U.S. Air Force Academy campus in Colorado Springs when the L.A. Kings compete against the Colorado Avalanche in prime time on NBC.

NBA All-Star Saturday night

TNT, 8 p.m. live

The NBA all-star showcase in Chicago includes the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the MTN DEW 3-point competition and the AT&T Slam Dunk competition.

Seven worlds, one planet: “Europe”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

This crowded continent hides the most surprising animals in wilderness pockets. Above Gibraltar, Europe’s only primate lives a life full of kidnappings and great drama, while grubbing European hamsters fight in the Vienna cemeteries. When darkness falls, the Italian mountain villages are the hunting ground for rarely seen wolves, while lynxes lurk in the forests of Spain. Deep underground in the caves of Slovenia, dragon babies (aka Olms) can eat once in a decade and live up to a hundred years. In the meantime, the continent on the surface has been developed beyond recognition.

The secret ingredient

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

Original film!

Bakery owner Kelly (Erin Cahill) has not thought of love since Andrew (Brendan Penny) ended her commitment to the cooking school in Paris. Now he’s back and their chemistry too. Unfortunately, Kelly is still injured and will not see Andrew before leaving. But she doesn’t know that Andrew is, too, when she is selected as a candidate at the Valentine’s Day bake-off.

Sunday February 16

NHL hockey

NBC & NBCSN, live from 12:30 p.m.

The celebration of Hockey Weekend Across America 2020 includes today’s triplehead of the national NHL TV games with Detroit in Pittsburgh and Boston at the N.Y. Rangers at NBC and St. Louis at Nashville at NBCSN.

NASCAR Cup series: Daytona 500

FOX, 2:30 p.m. Live

The season of the NASCAR Cup Series 2020 starts at the famous Daytona International Speedway for the 62nd Daytona 500. Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and the Cup Series 2019 champion, Kyle Busch, are among the top competitors. The seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson starts his last season as a full-time driver.

American idol

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere!

Legends of the music industry and all-star American idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return to the legendary judges’ table. Emmy Award-winning producer Ryan Seacrest returns as moderator, and multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return as an internal mentor.

Washington

History, 8 p.m.

New mini series!

This three-day, six-hour documentary event will weave together dramatic live-action sequences, excerpts from George Washington’s letters, and insights from a list of well-known experts, historians, and scholars to tell a very personal story about the development of one of the most iconic guides.

Outlander

Starz, 8 p.m.

Season premiere!

In season 5, the Frasers fight for their family and the home they forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie (Sam Heughan) has to find a way to defend everything he has created, while Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has to use her modern knowledge and foresight to prevent her family from being torn apart. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) are working to raise their son under the looming specter of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).

NBA all-star game

TNT, 8.20 p.m. Live

TNT broadcasts the 2020 NBA All-Star game from the United Center in Chicago. Expect Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Trae Young and more of the best NBA players in the game, but don’t expect much defense. Last year, Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 178-164.

Duncanville

FOX, 8:30 p.m.

New series!

Amy Poehler works with co-creators and executive producers Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons) for this animated family comedy that centers around the spectacularly average 15-year-old Duncan (voiced by Poehler) and the people in his world. Duncan is not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he is never less than astonishing. The voices also include Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

Race for the White House

CNN, 9 p.m.

Season premiere!

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali tells these six-part documentaries, which use rare archive material, interviews and stylized dramatizations to tell the story of a legendary presidential campaign in each episode. This season’s elections include Wilson vs. Roosevelt vs. Taft (1912), Eisenhower vs. Stevenson (1952), Johnson vs. Goldwater (1964), Carter vs. Ford (1976), Reagan vs. Carter (1980) and Obama vs. McCain (2008) ,

war of the Worlds

EPIX, 9 p.m.

New series!

The classic alien invasion story by H.G. Wells is reinterpreted in this eight-part drama in today’s Europe with a cast led by Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. When extraterrestrials wipe out most of humanity, the survivors find that this wild attack on Earth is not arbitrary – its seeds are sown before our eyes.

Extreme Makeover Home Edition

HGTV, 9 p.m.

Season premiere!

The legendary home renovation series is back, this time in a new network and with a new host – Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family. The breathtaking overhauls for the whole house are carried out for deserving families. So bring your handkerchiefs with you as this will be a feel good TV.

Zoey’s exceptional playlist

NBC, 9 p.m.

Jane Levy plays a computer encoder that suddenly begins to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs. Lauren Graham and Mary Steenburgen also play the leading role. The pilot’s repeated broadcast – which was originally shown in January – will precede this new episode.

Sanditon

PBS, 9 p.m.

With the approach to Sanditon’s regatta, the success of the resort hangs in the balance – as do various romances. How will Charlotte, Sidney and other lovers do in the wedding game?

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS, 10 p.m.

New episodes!

Season 6 of NCIS: New Orleans continues with new episodes tonight.

The Windsors: Within the Royal Dynasty

CNN, 10 p.m.

New series!

This six-part series tells the incredible, dramatic, and emotional story of the British royal family through unprecedented footage and interviews with insiders. The series premiere “Succession” follows King Edward VIII’s decision to abdicate the throne and marry the American divorce Wallis Simpson.

Slow burning

EPIX, 10 p.m.

New series!

The first season of this documentary, which is based on the hit podcast of the same name, expands the first season of this podcast as moderator Leon Neyfakh looks back on the Watergate crisis. His exploration unearths the strange subplots and forgotten characters involved in the overthrow of a president, and recalls politically turbulent times that are not far from today.

Good girls

NBC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere!

Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman are back in the third season of the crime comedy / drama about three suburban mothers involved in a robbery while trying to make ends meet and the consequences.

Viennese blood

PBS, 10 p.m.

When his nephew, a student from a military school, collapses after the death of a cadet colleague, Max Oskar asks for help. The school is preparing a new generation of military officers, but its barbaric traditions are hidden from the outside world.

Last week with John Oliver tonight

HBO, 11:10 p.m.

Season premiere!

Monday February 17th

The Waltons: “The Fawn”

MeTV, 12 p.m.

Erin adopts a wild animal while John Boy gets an hour with a new job.

College Basketball

ESPN, live from 7 p.m.

A college basketball double header on ESPN has the North Carolina Tar Heels with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, followed by the Iowa State Cyclones with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Transformers: The Last Knight

FX, 8 p.m.

In difficult times, people and transformers are involved in a war. Optimus Prime is gone and there is chaos without a leader. Insane, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) must team up with the legendary Hummel and others to uncover the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth and save both races. Anthony Hopkins and Josh Duhamel also starred in this 2017 action adventure.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season Finale!

The winner of season two of the series, which brings together the most memorable and talented acts from Got Talent competitions around the world, will be determined tonight.

No passport required: “Boston”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Visit Boston with chef Marcus Samuelsson to learn more about the Portuguese, Brazilian, and Cape Verde diaspora, which is united in one language in the busy port city that they call home town. Meet the chefs who continue and change the culinary traditions.

Spy Games: “Mind Over Matter”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

The assessors take the participants through a strenuous endurance test beyond their physical and mental limits, whereby the challenge takes a dangerous turn. When a leader starts cracking under pressure, his or her fate hangs in the balance. While the bottom two participants compete against each other in the survey, only one can make it to the next mission.

Tuesday February 18th

Find roots: “Italian roots”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Marisa Tomei and John Turturro, and introduces them to ancestors who have made immense sacrifices to bring their families from Italy to America.

Kingsman: The golden circle

FX, 8 p.m.

In this 2017 sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, the world is held hostage and Kingsman headquarters destroyed. During this period of crisis, the Kingsman discover an Allied espionage organization in the United States. Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Taron Egerton play the main roles.

Blue Book project: “The men in black”

History, 10 p.m.

When Hynek (Aidan Gillen) is kidnapped by the mysterious man in black, Quinn (Michael Malarkey) works with the CIA to track him down and save his life.

Ink Master: “Head Spin”

Paramount Network, 10 p.m.

In the new episode “Head Spin”, the Turf War is more intense than ever because the artists get dizzy and out of control due to a team challenge.

House hunters: “Too many premieres in Florida”

HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

An Air Force officer and his wife move to Florida and have only eight days to find their first home. They will soon be parents, but cannot agree whether they should get the fixer upper they want or the ready-to-move-in home that they need.

Wednesday February 19th

Nature: “The mighty weasel”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Discover the truth about the infamous weasel, which is often associated with unsavory behavior. Do these animals deserve their bad reputation? Follow the adventures of a first-time weasel mother, a fearless honey badger, and a tiny orphan weasel.

NHL Hockey: N.Y. Rangers in Chicago

NBCSN, 8pm live

On Wednesday evening there will be a matchup of the Original Six teams, in which Artemi Panarin and the N.Y. Rangers travel to the Windy City to compete against Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Criminal thoughts

CBS, 9 p.m.

Season Finale!

Criminal Minds ends its run after 15 seasons with a two-part series finale tonight. In “Face Off” the BAU team embarks on the epic hunt for Everett “The Chameleon” Lynch (returning guest star Michael Mosley). Then Dr. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) in “And At The End” is led by ghosts from his past, while BAU’s shocking discovery about Lynch takes a personal turn for Rossi (Joe Mantegna).

Expedition with Steve Backshall: “Bhutan – Wild Water “

PBS, 10 p.m.

Join Steve Backshall in the foothills of the Himalayas where he wants to kayak the last river in Bhutan that flows through the country’s steepest canyon. Before attempting, Steve asks a local Buddhist monastery for blessings.

Year of the rabbit

IFC, 10:30 p.m.

New series!

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) plays Detective Inspector Rabbit, a hard-boiled alcohol dog and police officer with loose cannons in Victorian London. He is supported and assisted by his new partner Wilbur Strauss (Freddie Fox) and the country’s first policewoman, Mabel Wisbech (Susan Wokoma), who bring justice to the streets of the East End. In the first episode, the trio investigates the murder of a cabaret girl.

Thursday February 20th

NBA basketball

TNT, live from 8 p.m.

The NBA double header on TNT on Thursday night begins with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia to take on Al Horford and the 76ers. In the second game, James Harden and the Houston Rockets are in the Bay Area to compete with the Golden State Warriors.

Jurassic World

FX, 8 p.m.

The beautiful Jurassic World Dinosaur Park has been open for 10 years and visitor numbers are starting to decline. When corporate supporters call for a new attraction to be created, scientists start playing around with the wrong things and it fails terribly. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins starred in this 2015 action adventure.

A year in music: “1971”

AXS TV, 8:30 p.m.

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield moderates this episode, which looks back at 1971 music and covers everything from the end of the Beatles to the rise of activism in music.

College Basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, live from 8:30 p.m.

The Michigan State Spartans are with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (FS1) and the San Francisco Dons with the Gonzaga Bulldogs (ESPN2) in two college basketball matchups on Thursday evening.

Friday February 21

The last thing he wanted

Netflix

Original film!

Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe and Mel Rodriguez lead the cast of this political thriller against the nebulous background of the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s, based on the novel of the same name, Joan Didion.

The Waltons: “The Legacy”

MeTV, 12 p.m.

The promise of inherited money leads to happy moments as well as unusual conflicts for the Walton family.

NBA basketball

ESPN, live from 8 p.m.

ESPN’s NBA double header on Friday night had two Western Conference clashes with the Denver Nuggets at the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Degrees down from the boat

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season Finale!

The groundbreaking comedy will end its six-year run with a one-hour series finale.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine

Discovery Channel, 9 p.m.

Season premiere!

This season Dave is expanding his hunt for an even bigger payday in Montana’s historic lost mines. With more than 3,500 abandoned mines in Treasure State, Dave believes one of them could be a gold jackpot. But to find it, he has to uncover history and decode the country like never before.

Bad mothers

FX, 9 p.m.

Three mothers reach their break point. They are tired of their conventional responsibilities and what the world expects of them. It’s time for some freedom and fun as these mothers choose to take care of themselves and fight the PTA chief who wants them to adapt. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn play the leading role in this 2016 comedy.

Haunted Heartland: “The Guardian”

Travel channel, 10 p.m.

New series!

Steve Shippy is called to Merrill, Michigan to investigate an evil entity that tortures a young girl. With the help of a local historian, he discovers the city’s long-forgotten traumatic past and its connection to the girl’s house.

The hours

TCM, 10:30 p.m.

Turner Classic Movies continues its 31-day Oscar celebration and presents the network premiere of this acclaimed, Oscar-winning psychological drama from 2002, based on the novel by Michael Cunningham. Nicole Kidman won an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance here and she is accompanied by an outstanding cast that includes Miranda Richardson, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Meryl Streep, Ed Harris and many more.

This week in the comedy basement

Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Season premiere!

Comedians of all kinds, from aspiring stars to established legends, visit New York’s legendary comedy cellar every week to get a current set.