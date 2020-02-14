POLICE REPORTS

The following has been compiled from reports created by the Ukiah Police Department. Call 463-6205 to report crime information anonymously.

DUI ARREST: An official stopped a vehicle on 600 block of North State Street at 1:37 a.m. on February 7 and arrested Katelynn Feyerharm [23] from Oregon on suspicion of driving under the influence of the driver. She was sent to the Mendocino County Prison.

PERSONAL POSSIBLE STEEL PLANTS: The call to the Home Depot on North Orchard Avenue reported on February 7th at 4:34 am that someone might have stolen plants. An officer checked the area, but the person was gone.

ATTACK: The caller on 700 State Block on South State Street reported at 7:00 am on February 7 that he had been attacked. An officer replied and received an attack report with a lethal weapon.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A citizen on the 200 block of South Orchard Avenue stopped an official at 7:05 a.m. on February 7 to report a stolen vehicle. The officer arrested Kelly C. Ott, 38, of Willits and booked her in the district prison on suspicion of vehicle theft.

RABBIT WITHOUT WATER OR FOOD: The caller in the 100 block on Scott Street reported on February 7th at 9:58 am that a rabbit was in a cage in a driveway with no food or water. An official replied and reported that the animal was well and the owner had been contacted.

BURGLAR: An official replied to the 100 block on South Pine Street at 11:45 a.m. on February 7 and received a burglary report.

BURGLAR: An officer replied at 3:09 p.m. on the 100 block on Ford Street. February 7 and took a report on residential slump.

TRANSIENTS THROWING TRASH: Callers on the corner of South State and Observatory Avenue, reported at 6:20 p.m. February 7 that transients threw garbage over a fence. An official replied and reported that the people had left.

MAN KICKING CARS: Caller at East Gobbi and Marshall intersection, reported at 6:31 p.m. February 7 that a man kicked vehicles. An officer checked the area, but the man was gone. At 6.42 p.m., a caller on the 800 block on South Orchard Avenue reported that a man had kicked and damaged vehicles. One official replied, but was “unable to find any victim or suspect.”

KIDNAPPING: Callers in the 1200 block of Airport Park Boulevard answered at 6.48 p.m. February 7 that a woman may have been detained in a vehicle against her will. An official replied and arrested Phillip D. Scarlett, 40, of Illinois, on suspicion of kidnapping and a household battery. He was sent to the district prison on a $ 100,000 bail.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle on the corner of North Oak and West Standley at 11:36 p.m. February 7 and arrested Jacob H. Ashby, 31, from Ukiah, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was quoted and released.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle on the corner of Alice and Mendocino Avenue on February 8 at 1:14 a.m. and arrested 29-year-old Andrew King from Redwood Valley on suspicion of driving under the influence of the driver. He was sent to the district prison.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle on the corner of Mason and Norton streets at 1:51 a.m. on February 8 and arrested Israel Solano-Padilla, 42, from Boonville, on suspicion of driving under the influence of the driver. He was sent to the district prison.

DUI: An official stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of East Perkins Street on February 8 at 1:51 a.m. and arrested 29-year-old Ukiah-born Juan Perez on suspicion of driving under the influence of the driver. He was sent to the district prison.

CHILDREN DRINKING IN THE ROOM: On February 8, at 4:11 a.m., callers at a motel on the 600 block on South State Street reported that four teenagers were drinking in a room. An official replied and reported that the group in the room was all adults without problems.

ARSON: Callers in the 1100 block of Commerce Drive reported on February 8 at 11:19 a.m. that a woman had tried to set garbage on fire. An officer replied and received an arson report.

Those arrested by law enforcement officers are innocent until proven guilty. Persons who have been reported as arrested can contact the Daily Journal after their case has been closed to have the results reported. Those who believe that the information is incorrect should contact the appropriate agency. For people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug, all DUI cases reported by law enforcement agencies are reported by the newspaper. The Daily Journal is no exception.

CORRECTIONS

The Ukiah Daily Journal reserves this space to correct mistakes or refine news articles. Errors can be reported to editor 468-3500.