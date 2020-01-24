Friction games reveal more clues to the upcoming game

advertisement

A few weeks ago SOMA The developers of Frictional Games have published some updates on their website nextfrictionalgame.com, with some pointers on what they are currently working on. Now the website has been updated again with further information.

At the bottom of the page are the social media links for Frictional Games. Next to them is a new icon that contains part of a YouTube URL when you hover over it. If you paste this URL into a YouTube link, the following video will appear:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suWaF-aIdV4 (/ embed)

It gets better. If you check the website’s CSS code (web developers take this into account), you will find a line that looks like another YouTube URL again. If you paste this code into a YouTube link, you will get the following:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBW3V85Y-I4 (/ embed)

In the midst of all of this, we’re still not sure what the game is, let alone whether it’s a sequel to SOMA. Regardless of whether you have your detective hat on hand (and have a few hours), you will have fun putting together your analysis.

