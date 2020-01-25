advertisement

DELAND, Florida (AP) – Newcomer Rob Perry ended the second half with 22 points and seven rebounds. Stetson dominated the second half and won 48:43 against Liberty on Saturday.

Perry scored three of Stetson’s four three-point when the Hatters (11-11, 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) increased their longest winning streak since 2013 to five. Study colleague Mahamadou Diawara added 15 points

Liberty, who received votes in the AP poll, took the lead 29:18. Diawara hit a jumper, Perry showed 3 points in a row and Christiaan Jones followed up when the Hatters scored the first eight points of the second half to be back in the game. Stetson, who was 14 points behind the top of the table in the first half, scored his first lead at 37:36 in a Perry layup with 5:31 points. Jones then turned two Liberty turnovers into layups and the Hatters never followed.

Scottie James accelerated with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the year (19-3, 5-2). Darius McGhee added 12 points when shooting 4 of 6 from a distance. Liberty lost two games after winning 19 of his first 20 games.

