French tennis player asked Ball Girl to peel his banana

These are bananas! French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit came under fire because he was looking for help from a ball girl peeling his banana.

The moment happened at the Australian Open when the 21-year-old benchetrit took a little break. In a video the tennis reporter posted on Twitter on Sunday, January 19 Alex TheodoridisThe ball girl approaches the athlete with a banana. Benchetrit then seemed to explain that he needed the help of the worker to peel the fruit. She looked around and handed him the banana before leaving.

Benchetrit’s face seemed shocked afterwards. You could see him biting the top of the banana to open it himself.

The reporter noted this referee via Twitter John Blom “Entered” and “said” from Benchetrit.

Since then, Benchetrit has been clarifying what happened in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, January 21. “In the last sentence, I asked the ball girl to peel the banana for me during the transition because I had soaked some cream on my hands so as not to sweat,” he told the publication. “She had done it before at the start of the game. But when the umpire came in a second time and told me that the ball girl wasn’t my slave, I had to peel the banana myself. “

The French star went on to say, “I couldn’t believe the umpire said that, and I find it incredible how this situation got out of hand on social media without people knowing what really happened in court.”

Most Twitter users did not respond nicely to Benchetrit’s footage. One person pointed out that the ball girl was “no servant” and “is there to do a job”, while another person found that the athlete was “rude”. A third user argued that there was “no need to crucify Benchetrit” because it was “difficult to say how the exchange went”, while a fourth person claimed they “doubt the ball girl was offended”.

“Imagine you’re a ball boy, and this tennis player treats you like you’re your personal assistant on the court,” tweeted a fifth person. “The next time you want the ball, throw it in your face to make it clear that it’s your job. Don’t give them water or a towel, peel their banana, or throw away their trash.”

Benchetrit won three qualifying games at the Australian Open. However, his run in the international tournament ended after losing to Japanese player Yūichi Sugita on Tuesday.

