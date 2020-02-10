There are the classic, rich, familiar sounds of American English that ring through the group. Associated with this was the euphonic fluidity of the French language – consonants that were closely lined up, and a lack of silver accent that chattered quietly. For non-French speakers, that’s what you hear. For Ukiah High School French students, these words mean so much more.

During the week-long greeting of French students in Ukiah, French teacher Eveline Rodriguez said: “It is important for my students to motivate them to learn French and to help them practice it outside of school.”

According to the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, students who learn second languages ​​have the advantage of expanding communication in their personal and future professional lives. In addition, the demand for bilingual professionals is growing exponentially. The cognitive benefits are greatly increased because it has been demonstrated that bilinguals have excellent concentration skills, sophisticated multitasking skills and the ability to better monitor changes in the environment. It is most urgent for these students to learn another language, to enable people to have a new world and thus a better understanding of the lives of others, and to demand empathy and acceptance.

On February 3, students from Le Havre (a city in northern France) were welcomed in Ukiah. Upon arrival, they met students and immersed themselves in American culture.

The arrival of these French students was long awaited. Rodriguez explains: “I met these two other French teachers from across the country. One of the teachers participated in this exchange, during which the students went to France for a week and stayed with French students. She actually connected me to a school that wanted to do an exchange. “

The Rodriguez and Ukiah High students visited Le Havre in April 2019 and accompanied French students to Lycee Jeanne D’Arc’s school.

“There are many differences. To begin with, the school system is different,” says Rodriguez.

At the age of 15, students in France have to choose between three options: pure science, economics and social sciences, or literature and philosophy. Once the subject is selected, all students in that subject have exactly the same curriculum. Likewise, they stay in the same classroom with the same teachers. In France, students learn the English language between the ages of 5 and 6. Visitors had the opportunity to speak to and understand students in English.

“My English has improved quite a bit,” said Louïc Even, a French student. Since French is taught in America at a later age, there are different language skills.

Sean Coursey, a Ukiah High student, says: “My French has improved a little, although Louïc (the French student who stays with Coursey) knows English much better than I do French.”

Rodriguez claims that although language skills differ between students, it is still an exceptional practice as the motivation to learn the language increases.

Research at Harvard University confirms that the sooner a person learns a language, the easier it is to learn a language. The basics for learning are set at the age of 3 to 4 years. This is the ideal time to start learning new languages. This window of optimality remains open until a child around the age of 8 knows his own environment better and has difficulty learning a different language.

Regardless of the time, Ukiah High French students improve their French and French culture skills.

“I learned about different cultures, but mostly about the similarities of the cultures rather than the differences,” Coursey comments.

This underscores one of the remarkable benefits that the exchange has for Ukiah students: an acknowledgment of the similarities of the world – that is, the ability to share a deep mutual understanding.

Ukiah student Miranda Stearns continues with this idea: “We all have similar ideas about how to have fun and how to be happy. It translates no matter what country we come from. “

The French not only experienced student life, but also went on trips to Montgomery Woods, Fort Bragg and Sonoma. In Ukiah they got to know the Grace Hudson Museum, Schats Bakery, downtown shops, various parks and Lake Mendocino.

“I love Ukiah,” says French student Clarisse Desharbes. “It is wonderful here.”

French student Even speaks up: “We can have fun because of the people.”