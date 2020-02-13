Aries March 21st April 19th Now in her late forties, Aries comedian and actress Tig Notaro is smarter about love. Her increased romantic happiness ability developed in part because she was willing to change her attitudes. She says, “Instead of being someone who expects people to have all the strengths that I think is necessary, I decided to become someone who focuses on the strengths they have.” In line with Astrological sign of this Valentine’s Day season Aries, I invite you to meditate on how you can develop more of this ability yourself.

Bull April 20th | May 20 Bull artist Joan Miró loved to stick colored paints on canvases. He said he approached his work in the same way that he loved himself: “A total hug, without caution, caution thrown into the wind, nothing that is held back.” In accordance with astrological signs, I invite you a to take a similar stance towards all important things you do in the coming weeks. Summon the enthusiasm and craftsmanship of a creative all-purpose lover. Happy Valentine Daze, bull!

Twins May 21st 20th June In 1910, the twin businessman Irving Seery was 20 years old. One evening he traveled to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City to see an opera with the beautiful and electrifying soprano singer Maria Jeritza. He immediately fell in love. He remained a bachelor for the next 38 years when he used to wish to marry her. His dedication finally paid off. Jeritza married Seery in 1948. Dear twins, I think in 2020 you will be able to do a heroic feat of love similar to Seery’s. Which of your desires could evoke such passion? Happy Valentine Daze!

Cancer June 21st 22nd of July I was married twice, both times to the same woman. The first time we were less than perfectly wise in the art of relationship. After our divorce and in the few years we weren’t together, we all matured to more graceful versions of ourselves. We developed greater intimacy skills. Our second marriage was much more successful. Is there a comparable option in your life to cancer? A chance to improve your ability to build satisfactory togetherness? An opening to learn practical lessons from past romantic mistakes? Now is a good time to capitalize. Happy Valentine Daze!

Leo July 23rd August 22nd In 1911, the famous Russian poet Anna Akhmatova and the famous Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani fell in love. Both were pretty poor, however. They didn’t have much to spend on luxury. In their memoirs, Akhmatova remembered the time when they met in the rain in the Luxembourg gardens in Paris. Barely protected under a rickety umbrella, they amused each other by reciting the verse from Paul Verlaine, a poet they both loved. Isn’t that romantic? In the coming weeks, I recommend that you experiment with comparable approaches to cultivating love. Return to the basics. Happy Valentine Daze!

Virgo August 23 | September 22 (Warning: Poetry Warning! If you want your horoscopes to consist only of practical, hyper-rational advice, stop reading now!) Happy Valentine Daze, Virgo! I hope there is someone in your life that you can give a note of as I will offer at the end of this oracle. If not, I trust you will find this person in the next six months. You can change the note at any time as you wish. Here it is. “When you and I are together, it is as if we were born again into a happier life. As if we can breathe deeper breaths that fill our bodies with richer sunlight; as if we see all the beauty of the world for which we are alone were blind; as if the secrets of our soul’s codes were no longer secret. “

Libra September 23 | October 22nd How many people and animals have you really loved in your life? Three? Seven? More? I invite you to try this Valentine experiment: write their names on a piece of paper. Spend a few minutes visualizing the specific characteristics in you that they appreciated, how they expressed their love, and how you felt when you received their caring attention. Then send everyone a thank you message. Honor them with sublime appreciation for appreciating your unique beauty. Amazingly, Libra, this exercise will inspire you to continue pouring out love in the coming weeks.

Scorpio October 23rd 21st November (Warning: Poetry Warning! If you prefer your horoscopes to be only practical, hyper-rational advice, stop reading now!) Happy Valentine Daze, Scorpio! I invite you to copy the following passage and offer it to someone who is ready to deepen your connection with you. “Your healing eyes bless the winter jasmine flowers that the breeze blew into the misty stream. Your welcome prayers celebrate the rhythmic light of the mud-loving cypress trees. Your fresh dreams replenish the eternal salt that nourishes our beloved song of songs. With your melodic breath you pour all these joys that have not yet been remembered into my body. “(This lyrical message is a mixture of my words with those of the Scorpio poet Odysseus Elytis.)

Sagittarius November 22nd 21st December The poet Virgil, a well-known author in ancient Rome, wrote three epic poems that are still printed today. His second was a masterpiece called Georgics. It took seven years to write, although it was only 2,740 lines long. On average, he wrote a little more than one line a day. I hope you will use it as inspiration when you think about your own love work in the coming weeks and months. You don’t have to hurry. In fact, the end results will be better if you do them slowly. Be particularly diligent and considerate in all matters relating to intimacy, collaboration and togetherness.

Capricorn December 22nd January 19 (Warning: Poetry Warning! If you prefer that your horoscopes consist only of practical, hyper-rational advice, stop reading now!) Happy Valentine Daze, Capricorn! I invite you to copy the following passage and offer it to someone who is ready to explore a deeper lyrical connection with you. “I long to earn the right to your whispered laugh, your confident caress, your unfathomable dance. Amused and curious, I hike where the moon meets dawn and breathe in the sweet mist to answer your questions. I study the joy that my idea of ​​you aroused. All cards are useless and I like them that way. I am guided by my nervous excitement to know you more deeply. On to the always fresh truth of your mysterious rhythms! “

Aquarius January 20 | February 18 Aquarius author Derek Walcott had a perspective on love that I suspect could prove useful to you this Valentine’s Day season. “Break a vase,” he wrote, “and the love that reassembles the fragments is stronger than love, the symmetry of which was taken for granted as a whole.” I urge you to think about how you do his advice on your own love can apply history, Aquarius. How could you transform your closest alliances into even better and brighter versions of yourself?

Pisces February 19th | March, 20th Fish poet Saul Williams wrote a meditation. I hope you will consider experimenting with this Valentine’s Day season. It’s about turning mere kisses into SUBLIME KISSES. If you want to be inspired by his thoughts, you will explore new sensations and meanings that are available by connecting your mouth to that of another. Ready? Here is Saul: “Have you ever lost yourself in a kiss? I mean pure psychedelic intoxication. Not just caressing but also transcendental metamorphosis when you became aware that the greatness of this other being is breathing into you. Lick your mouth, as if you were sealing a thousand fleshy envelopes filled with the essence of your passionate being, and then opened through the same mouth and given back to you again and again – the first kiss of the rest of your life. “

