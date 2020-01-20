advertisement

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allens Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American rights to the romantic horror / thriller Sadistic intentions, Bloody Disgusting learned exclusively.

Sadistic Intentions is the story of two strangers – a retired metal musician and a wildly enthusiastic stoner – who were invited home to a mutual friend one evening. The friend is nowhere to be found, however, and will soon skip this pair of polar opposites until the cruel arrival of her host occurs. Bonds are made, secrets are revealed and intentions are revealed as a violent thunderstorm approaches.

Written and staged by Eric Pennycoff, Sadistic Intentions offers an ensemble with Jeremy Gardner. Taylor Zaudtke. Michael Patrick Nicholson, and Larry Fessenden, It was produced by Jason Walter Short, Sean Fowler, John R. Cocke Jr., Melissa Chamberlain and Andrew van den Houten.

Sadistic Intentions can be rented and purchased via Freestyle Digital Media on on North American digital HD internet and satellite platforms February 14, 2020,

“I’m very excited about the release of Sadistic Intentions this Valentine’s Day,” said Pennycoff of the film’s release date. “With a mix of thundering horror and aching romance, it’s really the perfect date film.”

