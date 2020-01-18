advertisement

freeform made a few genre-related announcements today, the first being that of their Killer Mermaid series “Siren” will be returning for a third season on Thursday April 2, 2020,

Deadline Notes: “The series is based on a story by co-authors Eric Wald and Dean White and takes place in the coastal city of Bristol Cove, which is known as the ancient home of the mermaids. However, the legend part changed when reality with the arrival of the mysterious Ryn (Eline Powell), which devastates the small fishing village. “

The first * two * episodes will premiere on April 2nd.

In addition, Freeform ordered the 90s set, Jessica biel-produced thriller “Last summer” to the series. The network had only ordered a pilot episode in November.

“Last summer takes place over three summers – ’93, ’94, ’95 – in a small Texas town where a beautiful, popular teenage girl, Kate, is kidnapped and a girl, Jeanette, is apparently unrelated to the runaway most popular girl in town and until 1995 for the most despised person in America. “

“Each episode is told by the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which means that the loyalty of viewers changes as more information is released.”

And finally the new series from Freeform “Motherland: Fort Salem” will premiere March 18, 2020, You can find the brand new trailer below.

“In an alternative America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by signing a contract with the government to fight for their country,” Motherland: Fort Salem “accompanied three young women from basic combat magic training to early deployment, in this world the traditional roles of gender and power are switched, with the more dominant women at the front fighting threatening terrorist threats familiar to our world – but with supernatural tactics and weapons. ”

