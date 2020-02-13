About the publisher:

In our area of ​​The Villages, many new roofs are being built on houses. This is fine since the houses here are about 20 years old, as are their roofs, and these roofs are designed to last 20 years. What is wrong is that anyone with homeowners insurance will have to pay for these worn roofs at some point. So I think this is happening.

Someone has a house with a 20 year old roof with 20 year old shingles. An inspector comes to them and says that he will inspect their roof for free. The homeowner says well, go ahead and check it out. The inspector, of course, determines that the roof should be replaced and informs the homeowner that it has been damaged by a storm in the past and that his homeowner’s insurance will buy him a new roof. The homeowner is happy and calls his insurance company to report the storm damage. The insurance company sends out an insurance provider that confirms the results of the original inspector. The insurance company authorizes a roofing company to put on a new roof and issues a check to pay it less the deductible on the homeowner’s policy. The homeowner is happy to have his old worn roof replaced almost free of charge.

Back in January, a villager I know knew his roof was 20 years old and decided it was time to replace it. He received offers from half a dozen roofing companies and paid $ 8,900 for his new roof. Another villager living nearby in a house of similar size had a roof that was also 20 years old and needed to be replaced. However, he decided to have his roof inspected and have his insurance company pay for it. Although his house is the same size, his roof costs $ 15,000.

So I wonder why the insurance company paid so much more for the same size and type of roof and where the money went. Why did the insurance pay for it at all? The roof was worn out and had to be replaced as part of normal maintenance. Could there be corruption here? Maybe an insurance fraud? Is it legal? Does anyone in the insurance industry or in the government know or care about it at all?

Who is the victim here? On the surface, it looks like the insurance company is the victim. But will the insurance company cover the cost of replacing these roofs? No they are not. The insurance premium for anyone who has homeowners’ insurance must be paid for the hundreds of new roofs that are being replaced. So get ready, because the cost of all these roofs will be reflected in your future insurance premiums.

Maybe the state could pass a law to stop this, or maybe it’s already against the law, and someone in the government should investigate and stop it. Or at least, if the insurance companies raise the prices for their customers, they will only raise them for the people who have received “free roofs”.

This is similar to increasing your insurance premium after getting into a faulty wreck with your car. You decide that you are a bad driver and a higher risk, so that you increase your rate.

John Hunter

Village of santiago