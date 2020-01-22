Free parking for residents of Al Khail Gate in Dubai - News

advertisement

Paid parking was introduced in the area in 2018.



Residents of Dubai Al Khail Gate community receive one free parking space per apartment.

The management of the residential area sent a notification of a free parking space. Paid parking was introduced nearby in 2018 by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

All drivers must pay Dh4 per hour and a maximum daily allowance of Dh32 per 24 hours to park in the area.

“Those who signed their contracts in January will receive the free parking space,” a management customer service representative confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Akif Hassan, a resident of Al Khail Gate since 2011, said that parking has been “chaotic” in recent years and that free parking will help.

“In the beginning when we first moved here, it was very quiet – you could easily park any time of the day,” he said. “But as the community grew, it became a nightmare to find parking. People parked on the side of the road and then paid parking was introduced in 2018.

“With the free parking space, it will certainly help because I pay Dh2.500 for the RTA parking ticket and it will save me that amount.”

Another resident, Aisha Fayaz, also welcomed the step of community management.

“Many residents had left the community after the paid parking was introduced because it raised additional living expenses here,” she said. “It will certainly be more convenient. Al Khail has very good facilities and the only drawback was paid parking.”

When RTA introduced paid parking in the area, a spokesperson had said: “The move is intended to streamline the use of that parking area, which witnesses high occupancy rates, and to offer users the highest possible number of parking spaces. The step is in line with RTAs to ensure optimum use of resources and a higher level of service in all districts of the emirate.

“The parking space at Al Khail Gate Community is divided into different zones that are marked with clearly displayed signs according to the needs of the community. Some parking spaces are only allocated to residents and others are available to visitors.”

