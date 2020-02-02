Advertisement

This encourages the UAE’s strategic shift to green mobility.



New public charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) are coming to Sharjah and the residents will be able to use the service free of charge, the authorities announced.

In cooperation with the Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) and the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa), ION, an intelligent and sustainable transport company based in the United Arab Emirates, supplies, installs and operates the charging stations for electric vehicles in the Emirate.

The launch of the ION stations in Sharjah accelerates the UAE’s strategic shift to green mobility and supports the country’s current electric vehicle network.

In Dubai, electricians can charge their cars for free at public stations as part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s eco-initiative, which runs until the end of next year. Even in Abu Dhabi, important destinations like Yas Island are fully equipped with e-stations.

ION, a joint venture between Bee’ah and CE-Creates, has also opened offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah and Chairman of ION, said: “We are changing the way people use transport in the Middle East by introducing services and solutions that enable intelligent and sustainable mobility.

“Electric charging stations are an important component in building an emission-free transportation network in the United Arab Emirates and across the region. We welcome the opportunity to work with partners such as Sewa and SCM to help improve the quality of life for residents of Sharjah . “

The project must be carried out in phases

The provider of environmentally friendly mobility solutions will gradually build up a large network of charging stations across the Emirate to encourage more residents to switch to electric vehicles. Charging services are offered free of charge.

Samer Choucair, director of CE-Creates and board member of ION, said: “We are investing in business concepts that can bring about positive changes for the communities. Cooperation between us and Bee’ah should take place gradually by 2025 with the creation of a legal framework for harmonize the use of electric vehicles in the region. “

Overall, the number of electric vehicles in the UAE has increased as governments implement strategies and infrastructures that support sustainable transport. Several well-known electric vehicle manufacturers have also settled in the country, including Tesla and Navya.

Sharjah does everything possible to go green

Sharjah has become a fast growing center for sustainability and is well on the way to becoming the first city in the Middle East that doesn’t produce waste.

Sustainability in all areas of transportation has priority in the Emirate. Bee’ah, which manages the cleaning processes in the city, has ordered 50 semi-electric Tesla trucks to expand the disposal fleet this year.

Sharjah City Director General Thabit Salim Al-Turaifi said: “As Sharjah positions itself as more environmentally friendly and technologically advanced, (the agreement with ION) will be hugely important for the success of green mobility in Sharjah.” The potential of electric vehicles in Sharjah is a strong indicator of our commitment to creating a safe and sustainable environment for residents. “

