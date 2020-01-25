Free and cheap events in London this week: January 27th - February 2nd, 2020

advertisement

The whole week

The lost girl at King’s College London

ARCHIE PRENTICE: Last chance to see this free exhibition of paintings by the figurative colorist Archie Prentice. More than 40 of his works can be seen, mainly landscapes from Great Britain, France, Italy, Greece and Morocco. Lauderdale House (Highgate), free entry, just show up, until February 3

THE LOST GIRL: The book of the same name by DH Lawrence is the basis for The Lost Girl, a film installation by artist Kate McMillan. It takes place in the future, at a time when society as we know it has been decimated, and follows a caveman girl on the English coast. Bush House (beach), free, just show up, until February 28th

Mushrooms open at Somerset House

SOCIAL REVOLUTION: The liberation of women and the liberation of homosexuals in the 1970s and 1980s is the subject of a free exhibition that takes place 50 years after the first Liberation Conference for women in Oxford and the first meeting of the Gay Liberation Front in Great Britain on the LSE. Archive material shows how thousands of people have been mobilized to change the world by speaking. LSE Library (Holborn), free, just show up, until April 3

MUSHROOMS: The common – and less common – mushroom is the subject of a new exhibition at Somerset House. Mushrooms: The art, design and future of mushrooms encompass the work of over 40 artists and musicians who celebrate all aspects of mushrooms, from their psychedelic heritage to their practical use in creating sustainable textiles. Somerset House, free, just show up, January 30 – April 26

Monday, January 27th

Laura Davis is doing her latest work

United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum-EFFECTS: Hear an expert group discuss the impact of Brexit on the UK economy. Find out what forecasts are available for the different sectors as soon as the UK leaves the EU and how accurate these forecasts are likely to be. LSE (Holborn), free, just show up, 6.30pm-8pm

THE VOLUNTEER: Jack Fairweather, author of The Volunteer, tells the real story of a Polish resistance fighter who infiltrated Auschwitz. The event marks the Holocaust Memorial Day and shows how Witold Pilecki worked to uncover the atrocities at Auschwitz. National Army Museum (Chelsea), free, book in advance, 6.30 p.m.

EVERYTHING THAT SCRATCHES: Join a live recording of the All That Scratch musical theater podcast. The one-hour show is an opportunity for new authors to present their work and tell the stories behind them in interviews. The Other Palace (Victoria), £ 5, book in advance, 19 o’clock

COMEDY: Award-winning comedian Laura Davis offers an hour of her latest work as she refines it for her upcoming shows. We don’t know what it’s about yet, but for a five, why not give it a try? Pleasance Theater (Islington), £ 5, book in advance, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday January 28th

Find out about the lasting effects of prohibition in America

BAN: Gary Gerstle, Professor of American History, gives a free lecture on prohibition in America. Find out how the ban on alcohol triggered a cultural war that split the country in different ways: between natives (white Protestants) and foreigners (Catholics and Jews), between religion and science, and between the country and the city. Museum of London, free, just show up, 6 – 7 p.m.

KUBRICK’S WORLD: Learn more about the surprise element in Stanley Kubrick’s films, in a lecture and an exhibition with objects by Dr. Strangelove until 2001: A space odyssey and Eyes Wide Shut London. The expert Carl Grinter talks about film design, the production and the reception of Kubrick’s works. College of Communication (Elephant & Castle), free, book in advance, 6.30pm-8pm

Wednesday January 29th

The science museum stays open late into the night. © Science Museum Group

MUSEUM LATE: The Science Museum opens its doors on the last Wednesday of the month for an adult-only evening. Rummage through the displays and exhibitions after work or take part in activities related to medicine. Discuss the history and horrors of the humble condom, listen to songs from the NHS choir, or dance in the silent disco. Science Museum (South Kensington), free, book in advance, 6.45pm-10pm

Europeans: Before Britain’s exit from the EU, the French photographer, painter and poet Dora Maar is the focus of the latest European interest in the Dash Cafe – the subject of a current exhibition in the Tate Modern. Hear from curators, fellow poets, and artists about the surrealists’ careers and the photo montages for which they became known. Rich Mix (Shoreditch), £ 5, book in advance, 19 o’clock

POLARI: Novelist and critic Paul Bailey is the special guest at this month’s LGBTQ + literature salon Polari. He reads from his first collection of poems, Inheritance, along with other authors, Nathan Evans, Jill Gardiner, John O’Connell, and SJI Holliday. Southbank Center, £ 5, book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

Thursday January 30th

The Galliard Ensemble performs at the LSE

KING CHARLES I CEREMONY: The anniversary of the death of King Charles I, who was executed in 1649, is celebrated by the company of King Charles the Martyr in a special ceremony. It takes place in the Banqueting House, the place of execution, with wreath-laying, prayers and a religious sermon. Banquet house (Whitehall), free to see, just show up, 11.40 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC: Do something different during your lunch break and enjoy a free concert. Chamber musicians The Galliard Ensemble plays four pieces in a free concert in the Shaw Library of the LSE. LSE (Holborn), free, just show up, 1.15pm – 2.00pm

DIGGING UP MLITON: Author Jennifer Wallace talks about her dark, humorous novel Digging Up Milton. It takes place in 1790, over a century after the poet John Milton’s death, and includes his bones, a gravedigger, a lock of hair, and John Keats. Keats House (Hampstead), £ 4.50, book in advance, 6.30pm-8pm

Friday January 31st

Stay in the Natural History Museum for a long time

PRISONERS OF WAR: The National Archives is running a volunteer project to catalog its surviving collection of German World War II record cards from prisoners of war from Britain and the Commonwealth, as well as some civilian internees. Learn more about the project in this drop-in session and see some of the documents involved. National Archives (Kew), free, book in advance, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

NATURAL HISTORY LATE: Dinosaurs are the topic of late Friday in the Natural History Museum – and we have embraced this topic. Scientists are on site to talk about the way dinosaurs live and to gain an insight into dinosaur research in the museum. There is also a bar, scientific demos and other activities. Natural History Museum (South Kensington), free, show up only, 6-10 p.m.

WOMEN OF THE SOUL: Celebrate Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Etta James on an evening dedicated to women of the soul. A house band with a female front performs live, interspersed with soul, funk and rock’n’roll sets by DJs. Blues Kitchen (Camden), £ 4.52, book in advance, 9 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday February 1st

Make bargains with the Crafty Fox Samples and the seconds sale

CHINESE NEW YEAR: Chinese New Year celebrations continue at Brent Cross, where there is a day of free, family-friendly activities. See traditional lion and dragon dances and tai chi demos, take part in handicrafts, have your name written in Chinese calligraphy and let the children paint their faces. Brent Cross Shopping Center, free, just show up, all day

CRAFT MARKET: The latest crafty fox market is even cheaper as it is a sample and seconds sale. Merchants specializing in ceramics, jewelry, textiles and more sell their goods at reduced prices – either one-off samples, small seconds or end of line items. Mercato Metropolitano (Elephant & Castle), free entry, just show up, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FIX FILM NIGHT: Ahead of the upcoming play The Fix, the Pleasance Theater shows a series of East Asian horror films, and tonight is Audition’s turn. The 2005 Japanese film is about a man who decides to remarry after the death of his wife. He plays for a new spouse and meets someone who is not everything she seems to be. Pleasance Theater (Islington), £ 4.50 / £ 3, book in advance, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday February 2nd

See Lou Sanders live

CROYDON AIRPORT: The monthly opening of the visitor center at Croydon Airport is an opportunity to explore the micro museum above the airport and to enter the oldest air traffic control tower in the world. Learn about the history of the airport, from World War I airfield to London international airport, Battle of Britain airfield and its closure in 1959. Croydon Airport is free (donations welcome). 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

VINTAGE MODE: Restore your closet and be inspired by fashion at The Vintage Collections, a vintage fashion show with over 50 retailers selling clothing, jewelry, accessories and more. Articles date from the Victorian era up to the 1990s (yes, we cannot believe that the 90s are now considered a “vintage”). Freemasons Hall (Covent Garden), £ 5, book in advance, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FRIENDS AND LOVERS: Comedian Lou Sanders makes headlines and hosts a night full of new and old comedies, by new and old comedians. The Bill Murray (Islington), £ 5, book in advance, 6 – 8 p.m.

