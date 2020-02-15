The whole week

Last chance to see Top Secret at the Science Museum. We took this photo of the Lego GCHQ model and just noticed the strange blurring effect halfway there. A kind of anti-photo device?

HALF: Are you wondering how you will keep the kids busy this week? Take a look at our half-year guide to activities in London for inspiration from shows, exhibitions, workshops and family-friendly restaurants.

IMAGINE FESTIVAL: Keep the kids entertained at the Imagine Children’s Festival, a week of events celebrating art and culture. Some (though not all) events are free, including an environmental activity path, a giant board that everyone can contribute to, and craft workshops. Southbank Center, various prices, until February 23

TOP SECRET: It is the last week of the Science Museum’s top-secret exhibition dealing with British code breaking over the centuries and the modern work of the GCHQ. Find out what the intelligence community is doing and when the surveillance failed. Science Museum (South Kensington), free, book in advance, until February 23

Monday February 17th

Contribute to a cabinet of curiosities

CABINET OF CURIOSITIES: The garden museum opens a cabinet of curiosities and needs your contributions. Attend a family-friendly workshop inspired by 17th-century gardeners and plant collectors who were looking for curious objects to display in their “ark” and create an object that you believe is will be considered “curious” in 100 years. The garden museum (Lambeth), free of charge, book in advance, 17th-20th February

United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum: When do we continue from Brexit? If you are troubled by this question, contact the LSE, where an expert group will discuss whether identities and loyalties will become “normal” again after the Brexit has ended or whether the political landscape has changed forever. LSE (Holborn), free, just show up, 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday February 18th

See Mark Watson’s Work in Progress Show

BUS TRIP: Bus Travel in South London is a book by Chris Roberts that tells the stories along the bus routes south of the river and points out elements that are somewhat surreal. Take part in the book launch, with readings, a discussion and questions and answers. Forest Hill Library, free, book in advance, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TUDOR DIVERSITY: Dr. Alex Hildred of the Mary Rose Trust gives a lecture in which he questions the long-standing perceptions of diversity in Tudor England. Find out what the remains of the Mary Rose ship tell about the genetic and genealogical origins of the people who were on board when it sank. Senate House, free, just show up, 5.15pm – 6.30pm

COMEDY: Comedian Mark Watson is the latest face to try new work in front of a live audience. At this time of year, many artists improve their acts in front of Edinburgh Fringe, so you can preview and refine some of the biggest shows of the summer. Pleasance Theater (Islington), £ 5, book in advance, 7.45 p.m.

Wednesday February 19th

Enjoy cheap comedy in the taproom

JAWDANCE: Night of the Spoken Word Jawdance returns for an evening curated by host Yomi Sode. Watch emerging and established acts, including storyteller Jan Blake, young Barbican poet Jeremiah Brown, and North London musician Gecko. You can also register for one of 10 open microphone slots at night. Rich Mix (Shoreditch), £ 4, book in advance, 19 o’clock

DRAG BINGO: It’s bingo, but not the way your nan knows. Wednesday night is drag bingo night in Queen of Hoxton, with drag queens calling the numbers in a lively event with lots of balls and wigs. Queen of Hoxton, £ 5, book in advance, 19 o’clock

Layers of London: Do you love browsing old maps? Visit Stanford’s to learn more about Layers of London, an online map project by the University of London that annotates historical and modern maps. Now they are looking for help. Tonight, you can try out the new georeferencing tool that allows the public to overlay a fascinating collection of aerial photographs of London from the 1940s. Stanford’s Bookshop (Covent Garden), free, book in advance, 7-8.30 p.m. (and see ‘Mapping the War’ on Friday if this event responds)

THE FERVOR: The indie rock band The Fervor adorns the stage of the Water Rats with their post-punk vibes reminiscent of The Slits. Celebrate mid-week by dancing in the back of this legendary pub. The water rats, royal cross £ 5 on the door, 7.30 p.m.

HUMP DAY COMEDY: Hump ​​Day Happy Time isn’t as rude as it sounds (just us?) And is indeed a bargain night of comedy entertainment. Lou Sanders, Ray Badran, Ben Cohen and Hannah Brissenden line up to brighten up your Wednesday this week. The Tap Rooms (Islington), £ 3, book in advance, 7.30 p.m.

Thursday February 20th

Find a treasure chest at Southbank Center

TREASURE CHEST: The Quest For The Treasure Chest is an interactive performance moderated by non-binary drag artist ShayShay. ShayShay is accompanied by drag colleagues Sophie Brain and Mahatma Khandi and leads the singing, dancing and solving puzzles, inspired by Pippi Longstocking. Southbank Center, free, just show up, 11 / 1.30 a.m.

CATO STREET: Find out about a group of conspirators gathered in a stable to work out a conspiracy to murder the entire British cabinet. This free lecture, which takes place 200 years after the conspiracy on Cato Street, examines who the people were, what their motives were, and what would have happened if they had been successful. Museum of London, free, just show up, 6 – 7 p.m.

POETRY AND CONSUMPTION: Keats scholar Professor Damian Walford Davies will give a lecture on pulmonary tuberculosis – the disease that killed the poet – and the implications for his life. With letters and letters from Keats, we can get an insight into what he knew about the disease and the contemporary theories about tuberculosis that existed at the time. Keats House (Hampstead), £ 4.50, book in advance, 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday February 21

See Yuriko Kotani’s ongoing work

Mapping the War: Learn how maps and aerial photographs were used in military operations during the First World War. New technologies such as aerial photography were used for the first time during the conflict. Find out how they have been used to improve the accuracy of maps and change military planning. National Army Museum (Chelsea), free, book in advance, 11.30 a.m.

YURIKO KOTANI: Japanese comedian Yuriko Kotani tries out new material in her work-in-progress show. She performed her first full-length fringe show last year after starting stand-up in 2014 and has appeared in shows like Russell Howards Stand Up Central, so we expect good things to happen. Pleasance Theater (Islington), £ 5, book in advance, 7.45 p.m.

BEATLES VS. STONES: Return to your satisfaction on this music night where the Beatles take on the Rolling Stones. Hear multiple tracks from both bands, followed by a live set of funk, soul, and rock songs. Blues Kitchen (Camden), £ 4.52, book in advance, 9 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday February 22nd

Watch a pancake race at Greenwich Market

Pancake race: Hell, it’s almost pancake day. Greenwich Market starts the fun early with a pancake race in the area. It is free to watch and cheer on the participants. However, if you would like to participate, you can book a place in exchange for a donation to the Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice. See other Pancake Day events in London. Greenwich Market, free to see, just show up, 11 clock

CREATURE CREATIONS: One of London’s best small museums, the Grant Museum of Zoology, hosts a free, family-friendly art workshop. Get ready to invent and create your own brand new animal based on the strange and wonderful creatures in the museum’s collection. Grant Museum of Zoology, free, just show up, 1-4 p.m.

HIP HOP ZOO: Club Night Hip Hop Zoo is exactly what it sounds like – the pandemonium of crossing Hip Hop with a zoo, with actors and hosts in animal costumes and Jumanji-style decor. If that’s your jam, you can dance until the wee hours of the morning. The Book Club (Shoreditch), £ 5, book in advance, 8 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday February 23rd

Mark the 200th anniversary of Cato Street Conspiracy

BEAR FESTIVAL: No, that’s not a typo – we’re talking more about bears than beer. The Hugglets Winter BearFest is aimed at teddy bear collectors and fans. 10,000 examples of Ursine filling are on display, most of which are available for purchase. Prices range from a few pounds to thousands of pounds. Accessories and clothing for your stuffed bear are also available, and there’s a teddy bear hospital for all furry friends who need a little bit of repair. Kensington Town Hall, £ 5, just show up10.30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HORSE-DRAWN ROADS: Marble Arch marks 200 years since Cato Street Conspiracy with a free community event that recreates a street scene from 1820. Learn about the conspiracy to murder the Prime Minister, watch actors in period costume, and take a ride on a horse-drawn vintage tram. Cato Street, free, just show up, 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.

FLEAS AND CHEESE: End the half semester with a theater show about the plague and the Great Fire of London. The one-man production Tales of the Plague is told from the perspective of Alfie, a 17th-century farmer, and his pet rat Robert Watts. Age 5-11. Lauderdale House (Highgate), £ 5, book in advance, 14 o’clock