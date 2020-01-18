Free and affordable events in London this week from January 20-26, 2020

advertisement

The whole week

Winter Lights is back in Canary Wharf. Photo: @londonartcritic

WINTER LIGHTS: The winter light installations of Canary Wharf are illuminated every evening until Saturday. Follow the map to check them all, or just roam the area and see what you can see – a word of waterfall, illuminated benches, and psychedelic trees are among the highlights. Here’s our guide to eating and drinking in the area so you can make it a night out. Canary Wharf, free, just show up, until January 25th

ART OF INNOVATION: Last chance to see the free exhibition of the Science Museum The Art of Innovation: From Enlightenment to Dark Matter. It deals with the constant relationship between science and the world around us and shows works of art by Hockney, Hepburn and Turner among others. Science Museum (South Kensington), free, book in advance, until January 26th

Monday 20th January

Play Bajingo Bingo at the Vagina Museum

GEORGE IV: Gresham College celebrates 200 years after King George IV’s accession to the throne with a lecture on his reign. Did he really influence the rapidly changing industrial world in his environment or leave traces? In his lifetime, the monarch was no longer considered powerful, but rather uninfluential, and Professor Stella Tillyard talks about why this was so. Barnard’s Inn Hall (Holborn), free, just show up, 6 – 7 p.m.

BAJINGO BINGO: Play bingo while learning about the vagina at the Vagina Museum (where else?). Bajingo Bingo is similar to normal bingo, with a chance of winning – unless this time some knowledge of the misunderstood part of the body would be useful. The Vagina Museum (Camden Market), £ 3, book in advance, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

MEET THE AUTHOR: The Gothic Book Club has a special guest this month in the form of the author Sharon Wright. She reviews her new book, The Mother of Brontës, a biography of Cornish gentleman Maria Branwell, and her unlikely romance that led to the birth of the Brontë sisters. Strawberry Hill House (Twickenham), free, book in advance, 7.30pm-9pm

Tuesday January 21

Immerse yourself in the history of North London

NORTH LONDON: Hear a free conversation about the growth of North London. Using the map by John Roque (1746), the development of the area from then until now is discussed. London Metropolitan Archives (Clerkenwell), free, book in advance, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

DEATH COFFEE: Gentle Dusk and Age UK Islington are hosting a Death Cafe together. Everyone is welcome to speak in a friendly and welcoming environment about the delicate issue of death, be it your own or that of a loved one. Discuss your fears over tea and cake, or listen to others who talk about their fears. The Charterhouse (Clerkenwell), free but encouraged to make a £ 2.50 donation. 5.30pm-8.30pm

Wednesday January 22nd

Catch comedian Jake Farrell in action

CARS: Brendan Cormier, curator of Cars: Accelerating the Modern World, gives a free lecture on the development of the exhibition. Find out why some of the specific vehicles were chosen for the exhibition because of their impact on the world of the automobile. V&A Museum (South Kensington), free, show up only, 1-4.45 p.m.

COMEDY: Jake Farrell is making headlines this week about the budget-friendly comedy night at The Taproom. He plays his Edinburgh show Limits one last time before drawing his attention to new material for this year. The Taproom (Islington), £ 1, book in advance, 7-8 p.m.

Thursday January 23

Skateboarding and the city at UCL

SKATEBOARDING AND THE CITY: Hear from Iain Borden, professor of architecture and urban culture, about the history of skateboarding. Learn how the sport developed in California from the 1960s through later skate parks and competitions into a whole culture and an Olympic sport. Darwin Lecture Theater (Gower Street), free, book in advance, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Civilian choir: Treat your ears to a free midday performance by the community service choir. They mark the end of the Christmas and Epiphany season with excerpts from Bach’s baroque masterpiece, the Christmas Oratorio. St. John’s Smith Square, free, book in advance, 1:15 p.m.

DANE BAPTISTE: Comedian Dane Baptiste is back on the race track in London and there is a chance to see his latest material at a work-in-progress show. In it he talks about the constantly growing (chocolate) chip on his shoulder. Pleasance Theater (Islington), £ 5, book in advance, 7.45 p.m.

Friday January 24th

Find out about the effects of the First World War on London

NEW NORMAL: How did World War I change London? Members of the London Military Museums Network use the stories of soldiers and civilians to show how the conflict affected the capital and its residents. The lecture ties in with an exhibition in the atrium of the museum. National Army Museum (Chelsea), free, book in advance, 11.30 a.m.

SOPHIE DUKER: It is Sophie Duker’s turn to present her latest comedy material before her appearance at the Edinburgh Festival this summer. In the past, she was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer. So we expect good things about old hands, sexy stepmothers, deadly sins and magical pussies in this new show. Pleasance Theater (Islington), £ 5, book in advance, 7.45 p.m.

FLEETWOOD MAC: The Blues Kitchen House Band plays Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits, as a tribute to the 30-year career of the blues rock band. Hear tracks of rumors and lies interspersed with other vintage soul, blues and rock songs. Blues Kitchen (Camden), £ 4.52, book in advance, 9 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 25th

Take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch without leaving your home

SLOW MARATHON: The Museum of Walking plans to host four seasonal slow marathons around Greenwich in 2020, the first of which will take place over two days this weekend. Join one or both days and determine the final route as you pass World Heritage sites and cross the meridian line. Greenwich, £ 5, book in advance, 25th-26th January

LARGE GARDEN BIRD CLOCK: Help the RSPB keep an eye on the number of wild birds in London by participating in the Big Garden Birdwatch. If you are lucky enough to have a garden or an outdoor area, you need to count and record the number and types of birds that visit it for an hour. Then register with the RPSB. The charity then uses the data to identify patterns, anomalies, or species that are at risk. Free, 25th-27th January

THE LION KING: The Lion King remake in 2019 is the focus of this family film club. Get there early to attend a pre-film musical and creative workshop where you can play African instruments and make your own African-inspired artwork. Harris Academy South Norwood, £ 5, book in advance, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday January 26th

There is a day of free activities at Wellcome Collection

DIFFERENT BODIES: At the end of the Misbehaving Bodies exhibition, the Wellcome Collection offers a day full of similar activities. Make yourself comfortable with film screenings, workshops, performances and discussions on the topics of illness, care, death and grief. Watch the short film Dying Under Your Eyes, see a performance of the answers to the question “Do you consider yourself healthy?” And a performance of St. Christopher’s Hospice with a spoken word. Wellcome Collection (Euston), free, book for some activities / show up only for others, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FURNITURE FLEA: Discover all types of vintage furniture at Camden Furniture Flea. Of course there are chairs and tables for sale, but you can also go away with a more handy print, radio, record player, figure, lampshade or mirror. Cecil Sharp House (Camden), £ 4 / £ 2, book in advance, 10.30am-4.30pm

CHARLES I: Every year on the Sunday closest to the anniversary, a parade is held from St. James’s Palace to the mall and then to the banquet house in Whitehall on the anniversary of King Charles I’s death, followed by a short service. It’s free and has been taking place for over 40 years. Whitehall, free, just show up, 11.25 a.m.

