ATLANTA (AP) – Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves signed a $ 18 million one-year deal on Tuesday that will put him on the team he defeated in the playoffs in October.

Ozuna scored a 0.429 goal with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their fifth win against the Braves in the NL Division Series.

The 29-year-old Ozuna scored 294 races and 89 RBIs last season. His low batting average was strange because he was one of the leading major league players with the highest percentage of hard-hit balls, according to the statcast.

Ozuna is a two-time all-star who spent his first five seasons with the Marlins, then traded and played in St. Louis for two years.

With the signing of Ozuna, central defender Nicholas Castellanos becomes the last great free player whose spring training is slated to begin in about three weeks.

The two-time Dutch Eastmaster Braves was busy this season. On Monday, they invited the former AL Cy Young Award winner and Seattle’s long-time ace, Felix Hernández, to an invitation to spring training for big leagues in a small league.

