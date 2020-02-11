Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst was nominated for the Worst Director Award at this year’s Golden Raspberries [also known as The Razzies].

The raids have been going for 40 years and have been celebrating the poor performance of cinema in the past 12 months.

Fred’s nomination comes for his work as the director of The Fanatic with John Travolta as a crazy super fan who pursues his Hollywood hero Hunter Dunbar with bloody results. The film was bombed at the box office and on its opening weekend brought 51 cinemas across America to just $ 3,153.

John Travolta previously spoke about his role as the leading actor Moose and enthused: “Moose was one of my best experiences. Fred Durst is amazingly talented as a director and as a person is able to communicate differently than everyone else.

“I loved Moose; it’s phenomenal Moose is an eccentric character with special needs who is obsessed with a movie star. I cannot describe how special this character is. He is one of my favorite characters that I have ever played. I loved working with Fred. “

The red-cap director is facing some tough competitors in the Worst Director category this year, alongside James Franco for Zeroville, Adrian Grünberg for Rambo: Last Blood, Neil Marshall for Hellboy and Tom Hooper for Cats.

The fanatic has received two more nominations for the raids, with Travolta as the worst actor and the film itself as the worst film.

This year, the raids will be broadcast on television for the first time.