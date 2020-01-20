Fraudulent Champions: English Rugby Shaken by Saracen Scandal | National sport

advertisement

They call it “The Saracens Way”, a list of core values ​​that the club from North London says have helped make “chronically below average organization” the dominant force in European rugby.

One of the core values ​​Saracens is proud of is “honesty”, which could be an insult given the state of the team in one of the greatest scandals in the history of English rugby.

Saracens are the reigning English and European masters. They have won four of the last five English titles and three of the last four European titles, a double dynasty that an English club has never seen before. They own some of the most famous players in the sport, such as English captain Owen Farrell and nominees for World Player of the Year, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola.

On the field, these players show honesty every week. For example, take a look at the duels and endurance races that Itoje, Vunipola and Farrell did when they gave England an unforgettable semi-final win at the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand three months ago.

However, the Saracens paymasters did not show the same integrity as their players.

Saracens were essentially punished for spending more money in the past three years building a world-class team that wiped out all their rivals. Initially, 35 points were deducted from the club before the English league season, and fines were imposed on more than £ 5 million ($ 6.5 million).

When asked to drastically cut the game budget and have external auditors analyze their finances, Saracens did not want this either and decided to accept fate instead of being demoted to the secondary RFU championship.

Speaking of which, the leaders of the English game don’t look that great either. The lack of transparency in the entire process was blatant, and the rugby authorities did not take all steps to explain the depth of the Saracen violations.

Even Premiership Rugby’s statement on Saturday raised more questions than answers. What was the extent of the fraud? How hard has the club tried to deal with its sanctions in the past four months while still participating in high-level competitions? What happens to the trophies won in the period in which you broke the rules?

What we do know is that the expensive Saracen squad is being dismantled.

“There is no doubt that the number of players we have in our squad will not be the same as we have in the championship next year,” said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall. “We have some time to plan a new era, a new trip, and that’s the optimistic view.”

Where superstars like Itoje, Farrell and Vunipola brothers Billy and Mako go when they have to go is a very different matter. Will they be loaned out for a season if Saracens are promoted on the first try? Will they go to the French rugby club where the salaries are the highest in Europe but where the English players are not allowed to play for their country?

Wales full-back Liam Williams is already returning to the Scarlets regional club at the end of the season.

The fall of the Saracens also affects the international game. English national team coach Eddie Jones may be faced with the decision to select individuals for his squad to play in the second division of the national game. The Rugby Football Union has said that players of this level are eligible to play in England, but what will Jones think about it?

“Is he ready to participate in the championship?” McCall said about Jones.

At the end of next season, the British and Irish Lions will tour South Africa and many of the players that make up this squad will be on the Saracens team at the moment. Warren Gatland, recently named Lions coach for the third time, could also face difficult decisions.

Then there is the fallout for the home game: the Saracens must meet their remaining schedule in the English Premier League, even though they know they will descend regardless of the results. Does this affect the integrity of the competition? Big names like Leicester, Wasps, and Harlequins – big, historical names in English rugby – were at risk of relegation this season, but not anymore because only one team was downgraded per season so they could breathe a sigh of relief.

The ultimate insult could come in May when the European Cup final is played in Marseille. Saracens reached the quarter-finals on Sunday when they beat French Team Racing 92 27:24, despite having played most of the game with 14 men. This is the latest example of the strength and depth of the English team.

Imagine the Saracens once again conquering Europe with a squad that has been shown not to meet domestic salary caps. Nothing could stop the Saracens from keeping their best players fresh for the upcoming knockout games in Europe by resting for English league games.

It would make English rugby leaders look even redder than they already are.

As far as the Saracens are concerned, the club’s goal is to “rebuild trust and confidence” and “return strengthened”.

“The board must embody the club’s values,” said the club’s statement, released one day after its fate was announced.

It’s far too late for fans and rivals.

