The Marion County’s sheriff’s office warns residents of the area of ​​fraud involving criminals pretending to be MPs and trying to get them to pay money over the phone.

Residents said they had received calls last weekend that identified themselves with the sheriff’s office and connected them to an automated phone system. The sheriff’s office says it will never call anyone on the phone and ask for money, nor does its deputy or other staff solicit donations to any kind of nonprofit law enforcement organization.

Sheriff officials say residents should never provide their bank details over the phone and always review all information before deciding to send money to someone. Anyone who receives a call like the one above is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 732-9111.