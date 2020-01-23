Fraud targets residents via the court's alleged phone number, officials warn

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Supreme Court warned Thursday of a phone scam targeting county residents.

According to court officials, the fraud is a call that residents can reach on a San Diego Superior Court phone number.

The fraudsters then instruct their targets to deposit money into a waiting bank account under threat of arrest. The court said it never asked residents to settle outstanding cases or arrest warrants over the phone, another sign that the calls described are fraudulent.

Officials said the South County Courthouse had received requests from the Hispanic community about the authenticity of the calls, which appear to come directly from a Supreme Court phone number.

In the event that a resident receives one of these calls, law enforcement officers have advised them to hang up and contact the court officials directly.

