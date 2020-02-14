Frank Zappa has had many roles over the years. First he was the experimental musician, then the constant agitator, he even took over SNL for a catastrophic night. But maybe his icon, though for the wrong reasons, is his appearance in the smelly bishop of all kitschy police shows, Miami Vice

As cheesy as the show is and it’s a pastel suit that carries neon silk-loving cheese balls, it delivered one of the best soundtracks on TV to its audience. Whenever you have voted, you can expect to hear DEVO, The Tubes, Depeche Mode and countless others. Sometimes they even appeared on the screen.

Such a moment occurred in the 1986 Payback episode, in which the legendary musician played his last role as a malicious drug dealer Mario Fuente. Depending on your attitude, this performance is either masterful or idiotic, but in both cases it is impossible to stop watching.

The scene below begins with a typical aqua blue backdrop, while Crockett and Tubbs (of course) take a speedboat to a yacht that happens to be filled with girls in bikinis and machine guns who announce the thugs to protect Zappas’ Fuente (of course).

It becomes more and more difficult to see the clip when Zappa flies back and forth between accents and cadence before the forgiving cut. We are pleased that this was the last role in Zappa’s short career as an actor. He’s far superior to a guitar than to a screenplay.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPVjXgw4sUU (/ embed)

Miami Vice has proven to be a safe haven for sick musicians trying to pop acting, as well as for the performance of legendary jazz man Mile Davis. There was the iconic role that Leonard Cohen took on in his own episode, just two before Zappa made his appearance.

While Cohen’s decision to take on the cameo role surprised many of his fans at the time, the musician later announced that he had decided to take the chance to impress his son, who has a huge fan of the show. However, the plan was not exactly right.

“In truth, I had a much bigger share. I went down there and made my first scene and the assistant director called me and said, “You were really great, really wonderful,” Cohen once said in an interview with Q Magazine.

“And I said, ‘OK, thank you very much. ‘Then the casting director from New York called me and said:’ You were fantastic, really wonderful! ‘ And I said, ‘You mean I’m fired. ‘And he said, “Yes, we’ll cut all of your other scenes and give them to another man.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IawxMVsL0Xc (/ embed)