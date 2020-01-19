advertisement

Hannah Foulds

Frank Skinner at the Garrick Theater: Showbiz revelations from a great comedy

Showbiz, Garrick Theater

3

As you would expect from a comedy veteran of his class, Frank Skinner looks at home on the stage of a large venue like the Garrick Theater.

Much of its content is about its, say, “maturing” age: “It’s like finding a living wasp in November – how are you still doing?” That gives him a brilliant, unique perspective of all the new blood on the racetrack.

But despite his 62-year-old – let’s face it – very fruitful – experience from which he can draw material, he chooses some surprisingly tame anecdotes, which sometimes feel more like the murmur of a nostalgic uncle than an enticing look at life a rock’n roll comedian.

However, there’s no denying that Skinner is an engaging storyteller – he really stands out here. He also comes alive when he pulls the piss out of the poor, unsuspecting front row.

We just wish he was a little braver, nervous and spirited with his jokes.

Showbiz, Garrick Theater, 2 Charing Cross Road, WC2H 0HH. Tickets from £ 25 until February 15, 2020.

