Frank Okam passes on Longhorns, joins Carolina Panthers

A coach candidate for the Texas football program, to fill their opening for DL ​​coach, is now heading for the NFL with Frank Okam joining the Panthers.

Former Baylor Bears defense coach Frank Okam, reportedly interviewed with the Texas football program going to the 2020 football season, seems to be on his way to the NFL coaching ranks. Okam himself was a former Texas defense liner who took Freshman All-American awards home in 2004.

Okam had a solid college football career on the Forty Acres and played for the Texas Longhorns football program from 2004-2007. After his time with the Longhorns was over, Okam brought his talents to the next level as a fifth round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft from the Houston Texans. He then played for five different NFL teams in a six-season period before his professional career ended in 2013.

However, Okam is now taking his coaching talents to the next level, as he is reportedly joining the Carolina Panthers as an assistant coach. Okam will coach the staff under the same head coach he was with at Baylor. Former Bears head coach Matt Rhule took over the opening of the Panthers job earlier this month after Ron Rivera was fired. Rivera now becomes the head coach of the Washington Redskins in NFC East.

I learned that Frank Okam will join Matt Rhule’s staff at @Panthers. Okam, who was with Rhule at #Baylor, also interviewed with his Alma mater in Texas, but goes to the #NFL and becomes an assistant defense line coach. #Sicem

– David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) January 20, 2020

The report that Okam will join the Panthers coaching staff under Rhule came from David Smoak of ESPN Central Texas on Twitter. Okam now becomes an assistant defense line coach with the Panthers in the NFL.

Because one of the biggest vacancies at the Longhorns coaching staff is the defensive line coach, Okam was considered a big candidate to be hired. But this was a big opening on the next level for him to coach with the Panthers.

Prior to this job at the Panthers, Okam held assistant coaching positions with two college football programs. He was the assistant defense line coach for Baylor in 2018 and 2019. Before that, he was a graduate assistant in the 2014-2015 rice owls. His first role as a defending line coach was with Rice in 2015 and 2016.

Okam was a breakthrough in position coach with Baylor last season. He led a solid line of defense from Baylor that really reached the opportunity in 2019. According to Football Outsiders, Baylor’s line of defense ranked number 28 in the FBS in line yards and number 11 in the nation in standard downline yards. That is very solid for a Big 12 line of defense.

