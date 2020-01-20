advertisement

Frank Lampard has refused to exclude Chelsea by making a move for the deliberate Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Uruguay international Cavani has submitted an official transfer request, with Atletico Madrid in its wings to recruit the 32-year-old.

Chelsea is able to create January signatures after their two-window FIFA transfer ban was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and Lampard has not muted any link with Cavani. Frank Lampard would like a player from the Edinson Cavani experience (Andrew Milligan / PA)

Asked if he was interested in the player, Lampard said: “He is a great player; I played against him and I have always loved his mentality and attitude, and of course his goal score speaks for itself.

“I’m not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we’ll see. He’s an experienced player, but there are many other players too.

“I think we are young and that we are aware of the transitions. The idea of ​​bringing in experience is something that I certainly do not absolutely overlook.

“Because the young players sometimes need a little help, and if that’s the case, then that can help us.”

Lampard says that nothing threatens with regard to incoming transfers. During a conversation Edinson Cavani wants to leave PSG, Lampard says he is a player he admires. #CHEARS

– Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2020

Sports director Leonardo confirmed Cavani’s transfer request on Sunday, with the availability of the 116-cap forward that would probably cause a transfer throughout Europe.

Cavani has only scored three goals in 13 games in all competitions for PSG, but his pedigree and experience can offer Chelsea a strong alternative to the in-form English striker Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea was in charge of possession and territory in Newcastle but eventually lost 1-0 in Saturday’s Premier League-clash, causing Lampard to be frustrated again by the matt finish on his side.

But the former England midfielder insisted that drawing a new blank for the purpose does not speed up the Blues’ need for new recruits. Victor Moses could be on his way to Inter Milan (Nick Potts / PA)

“I don’t think Newcastle is rushing, we just can’t do business in the summer period,” says Lampard. “At this point it is something that we have seen as a problem in our home games.

“So we have to work hard with the group here, and if we can improve in the area of ​​scoring goals, we should certainly look into that.”

Victor Moses is supposed to step on a loan transfer to Inter Milan after a temporary transfer to Fenerbahce, and Lampard admitted that the winger might be on his way to leave Stamford Bridge.

“He clearly returns to Victor Moses from his loan to go somewhere else, and those conversations are ongoing,” Lampard said.

The Blues are forced into a second replacement when @ reecejames_24 bumps away and is replaced by @emersonpalmieri.

Let’s hope it’s not serious …

⚫️ 0-0 🔵 (75 ‘) #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/5QHENZqjbg

– Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 18, 2020

Reece James doubts Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge after a knee problem in Newcastle. But Lampard revealed that the young full-back prevented serious injury.

“He has an injury at the back of his knee area, but it’s not as bad as it could have been, or maybe we thought first,” Lampard said.

“He is in position for tomorrow, but it will be a tight call to see how things will settle in the coming 24 hours.”

Asked if he had feared the worst when James picked up the problem in St James’ Park, Lampard added: “Yes, a little, because he had injuries at the start of the season. But now it doesn’t seem as bad as it had can be.

“I won’t absolutely count my chickens, but hopefully it will be fine for tomorrow, and if not, then the weekend.”

