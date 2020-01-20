advertisement

Frank Lampard jumped to the defense of Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spanish goalkeeper’s mistake led to Chelsea losing 1-0 to Newcastle.

Kepa managed to put a glove on Isaac Hayden’s injury time head in St James’ Park on Saturday, but could not bear the effort around the post.

Newcastle sentenced Chelsea to an eighth Premier League loss of the season, but despite that defeat, Blues boss Lampard still supports his number one. Kepa Arrizabalaga, pictured, struggled in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss in Newcastle (Nick Potts / PA)

“I will always defend all players and if there are individual errors, the players are the first to raise their hands and keepers should,” said Lampard.

“It is an isolated and difficult task because the attention is focused on you individually. Sometimes he saved a lot for us this season and sometimes he says he wants to do better.

“He is still relatively young as a keeper, he wants to improve as he should do. He can improve as much as the entire team and we can improve. “

Kepa joined Chelsea of ​​Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 in a £ 72 million deal that set a new record for a goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old has shown many raw skills, but has also been susceptible to the strange error such as the Newcastle error. Frank Lampard, pictured, believes that Kepa Arrizabalaga must continue to push to improve (Owen Humphreys / PA)

Lampard insisted that he did not speak to Kepa in the Northeast and supported the international international of Spain to hit his best.

“I had no direct conversation with him after the game,” Lampard said.

“I am sensitive to the fact that keepers are under scrutiny and that can be difficult. He is like any player, like a striker if he is not in front.

“The only thing you can do if it doesn’t go your way is to keep your head down and humble and work. That is what I urge everyone to do.

“That does not change from position to position. He is a good keeper, we know that, and there have been times this season when he has saved us points.

“You look at the clean sheets and you are happy. And sometimes we go,” is that an individual fault or a team fault? ” And the goalkeeper is the victim because we as a team have not defended well.

“There are many different circumstances. I don’t want to be negative about it, it’s a reality, we have to be honest, there is a pole here and if things don’t go well, we have to be better.”

