Frank Iero appears in a new film premiere at SXSW - Kerrang!

While Frank Iero will be working on My Chemical Romance again this year, the guitarist has just announced his involvement in another project: a film with the title Drunk Bus.

Frank will play a role in the film in the upcoming film, which will have its world premiere at the SXSW 2020 Film Festival from 13 to 22 March.

Although the details of Frank’s performance are over (the Drunk Bus website simply says: “with a cameo from My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero”), the plot sounds interesting:

“A directionless, young campus bus driver and a charismatic Samoan, punk rock guard named Pineapple form an unlikely kinship as they navigate through the unpredictable late shift debacle known as the” drunken bus “and break out of the endless loop into a world uncertainty, excitement and incredibly poor decision making. “

Charlie Tahan from Ozark and Kara Hayward from Manchester By The Sea play a leading role in the film, which was reportedly shot for more than 19 days on location in Rochester, New York and Montour Falls, New York. Not a million miles from Frank in New Jersey, then …

See his message about Drunk Bus below:

And probably watch Frank on set, thanks to the Instagram account of Drunk Bus:

View Frank this year with My Chem on the following dates:

March

20 Melbourne, Australia – Download festival

21 Sydney, Australia – Download festival

25 Auckland, New Zealand – Western Springs

28 Osaka, Japan – Intex

29 Tokyo, Japan – Download festival

