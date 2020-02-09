Frank Harvey

Frank Bernard Harvey, 89, Fruitland Park, FL. passed away on February 7, 2020 at Lane Purcell Hospice House in Sumterville, Florida, under the loving care of his family and staff at Cornerstone Hospice.

Frank was born on June 3, 1930 in Flat Top, West Virginia, to his parents Henry Overton Harvey and Ida Elizabeth (Smart) Harvey. He was a retired foreman / inspector who worked in Way for CSX rail maintenance. He and his late wife Shirley moved to Fruitland Park from West Palm Beach, Florida in 1965.

Frank was a proud Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. He was of the Christian faith. Frank was a member of the Foreign War Veterans Post in Belleview, Florida, the American Legion Post Office from Fruitland Park, Florida. and the moose club of Leesburg, Fl.

He is survived by his beloved son: Frank B. Harvey Jr. and his wife Amanda from Fruitland Park, Florida. and many, many, many loving nieces and nephews. His parents, his beloved wife Shirley Harvey and all of his siblings died before him.

The visit will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Page-Theus Funeral Home in Leesburg. The funeral service will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel in Leesburg. The funeral will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Leesburg with military honors. Instead of flowers, the family, in Frank’s fond memory, asked for donations to the American Cancer Society.