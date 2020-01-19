Francis Ford Coppola's letter to John Lennon

advertisement

As early as March 1977, the American film director, producer and screenwriter Francis Coppola wrote to John Lennon and suggested that the two should work together on a film.

Coppola, who was living in a volcano in the Philippines at the time when he was making the legendary and epic war film Apocalypse Now, suggested to Lennon that he contribute to film music.

The image, which eventually won the title “Best Sound” at the 52nd Academy Awards thanks to the work of Walter Murch, Mark Berger, Richard Beggs and Nathan Boxer, could have put Lennon’s name on the list if the former Beatle had one would have a little more free time.

Dennis Hopper, who played the role of a photojournalist, once described the work on the set as “hell on earth” and added that he felt “as if I had fought in the war” after it was over. According to many reports, several actors and crew members fought alcoholism, serious drug problems and tropical diseases. It is therefore not surprising that Lennon missed the opportunity to participate.

In addition, the tropical weather caused chaos. Typhoon Olga destroyed the set on May 26, 1976 and production ceased. According to Dean Tavoularis, “it started raining heavily until it was literally white outside and all the trees were bent at forty-five degrees.”

Unimpressed by the repeated setbacks, Coppola stated that he would like to cook dinner for Lennon and just talk, listen to music, and talk about movies.

His letter of March 24, 1977 read:

“Dear John,

“We have never met, but of course I always enjoyed your work.

“I’m currently in the Philippines and I’m doing” APOCALYPSE NOW “. I’ve been here for eight months and I expect to be here for a few more months. I live in a volcano that is a jungle paradise with beautiful mineral springs. and thinking that you have ever been to the Far East or if you would ever spend a bit of time talking about things in general and some distant future projects I have in mind, please, I would love to cook dinner for you and just talk, listen to music and talk about films.

“If it is difficult to get to the Far East, one day in the future I would like to meet you in Los Angeles, San Francisco or New York.

“Sincerely yours,

“Francis Coppola.”

Despite his efforts, Lennon unfortunately declined the offer. However, a new correspondence appeared, quoting an answer from Lennon to Coppola. It appears that Coppola’s dinner invitation was accepted by the Beatles, and it is implied that the couple spoke about working on a new book after the Apocalypse Now project was completed.

It remains to be seen whether they have arranged to meet in Coppola’s volcano or not.

Here is Lennon’s answer to Coppola:

“Dear Frank,

After thinking a lot more about this idea, I realize that due to my work schedule, I really don’t have time for such a large new project.

“I love the book, but it would take too much energy, etc.

“I wish you all the best, it was nice to meet you

Love,

John Lennon “

See the letters below.

Francis Ford Coppola:

John Lennon:

