Francis Chan and his dream of a Eucharist rooted in the early church

Evangelical pastor Francis Chan recently made some very interesting comments about the unity of the Christian church, the real presence and the central place of community:

I did not know that during the first fifteen hundred years of church history everyone (community) saw the literal body and blood of Christ, and it was only five hundred years ago that someone made popular the thought that it was only a symbol and nothing more … Fifteen hundred for years it was never one man and his pulpit was the center of the church; it was the body and blood of Christ … I dreamed about this. I prayed about this, man, I would love it when one day in our country, here in the US, people would understand the body of Christ, that they were only part of it, and they were excited to gather and share in the body and blood of Christ.

In another video posted this week, he continues to explore this new direction: “Do I have to preach the gospel by taking communion? That is what (Jesus) said … For fruit that remains, I think we should reconsider this … Let’s put the community back in the foreground. ”

It is not surprising that his original remarks drew some warmth from fellow Protestants. For example, Reformed apologist James White criticized Chan for obscuring the nuances of history. But in a thoughtful response from Trent Horn, he notes that even non-Catholic historian J.N.D. Kelly and Catholic critic William Webster both offer a history of eucharistic doctrine that is essentially the same as that of Chan.

It is worth noting that Chan in the full version of the conversation does not begin with history, but with Scripture. There are two verses, he admits, that “always bothered him” with regard to fellowship. The first is Acts 2:42: “They devoted themselves to the doctrine of the apostles and to communal life, to the breaking of bread and to the prayers.” (Later in the chapter we read: “Every day they devoted themselves … to break bread in their homes,” has a model that Chan tried to revive with his “We Are Church” movement. The second was 1 Corinthians 11 : 27: “Therefore, whoever eats the bread or eats the cup of the Lord unworthily must answer for the body and blood of the Lord.” Why were the disciples so devoted when the bread was a symbol? And why did Paul speak about eating it with words of such a terrible warning? These passages are definitely worth thinking about – especially I’d like to add, in light of the Bread of Life Discourse and Last Supper scenes in the Gospels – and offer a serious challenge for a purely symbolic view of community.

The writings of the Fathers of the Church, the earliest Christian writers after the apostles (eg Polycarp, taught by John), offer a further challenge. Here is an example of four quotes from the first four centuries of the church.

St. Ignatius of Antioch (35-108) about the early heretics the Docetists:

They abstain from the Eucharist and from prayer because they do not admit that the Eucharist is the flesh of our Savior, Jesus Christ, flesh who suffered for our sins.

Justin Martyr (100-165) First apology:

Because Jesus Christ our Savior was incarnated by the word of God and had both flesh and blood for our salvation, so too … the food made the Eucharist … is both the flesh and blood of that incarnated Jesus.

Gregory of Nyssa (335-394):

The bread is first just plain bread; but when the mystery sanctifies it, it is called and actually becomes the Body of Christ.

And Augustine (354-430), one of the greatest theologians in church history:

That bread that you see on the altar, initiated by the word of God, is the body of Christ. That chalice, or rather what the chalice holds, initiated by the word of God, is the blood of Christ. Through those accidents, the Lord wanted us to trust his body and the blood that he poured out for the remission of sins.

Augustine also notes the same implications of church unity, as signed by Chan:

“The bread is one; we, although many, are one body. ‘So bread tells you how to cherish unity. Was that bread made from one grain of wheat? Were there not many grains?

But what is fascinating about Chan’s sermon is that he does not put forward a specific position about fellowship, but opens a difficult conversation about what it means to follow Christ more closely. He does not want to discuss transubstantiation versus consubstantiation, or Catholic versus Reformed theology – important and enlightening although these are more recent debates – but is confronted with an open wound, a blatant disconnection with the first thousand years of Christianity. In an age of unbridled disbelief and demonic scattering, he asks: Why did Jesus and so many of his followers appreciate fellowship and unity with which it seemed so closely connected? Why don’t we do that? What are we missing?

These are questions that are very worth asking. And I hope that he and all Christians keep asking them.

