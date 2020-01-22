France's Macron filmed how he yelled at Israeli security forces in Jerusalem: Respect the rules - Europe

advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron confronted the Israeli police on Wednesday in the old city of Jerusalem with the outcry not to enter the Church of Saint Anne, which is considered French territory.

“Everyone knows the rules … outside, please,” he shouts to the Israeli security forces.

advertisement

skip

– העימות של מקרון והמאבטחים

St. Anne’s Church is a Roman Catholic church on Via Dolorosa in the Muslim quarter of the old city of Jerusalem. In 1856 the Ottoman sultan presented it to Napoleon III. St. Anne’s belongs to the French government and is administered by the missionaries of Africa, commonly known as “White Fathers”.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

In 1996, French President Jacques Chirac accused the Israeli security forces of persecuting him during his visit to the Muslim quarter.

The French President is in Jerusalem to hold the World Holocaust Forum to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Vice President Mike Pence will also take part in the Holocaust Forum. All Heads of State and Government of the European Union as well as the British Prince Charles and other heads of state will be present.

advertisement