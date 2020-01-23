France says the US has agreed on a path to a global technology tax deal

advertisement

The U.S. and Europe are making progress towards a global digital services tax pact. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that US officials had agreed on a draft negotiation.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Le Maire said that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had agreed to drop the US request that the tax should be optional. Participants from more than 135 nations will meet at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development next week to approve the architecture for a deal.

“We found an agreement between France and the United States to work on the digital tax at the OECD,” said Le Maire (picture) after meeting Mnuchin. “The optional aspect is no longer on the table – that was part of the overnight negotiations.”

advertisement

On a separate request in Davos, Mnuchin refused to respond if he agreed to dismiss the requirement that the tax be optional. A U.S. Treasury spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Rising tensions

Progress marks a rare bright spot in transatlantic relations and comes the same week that President Donald Trump claimed that the European Union treats the US unfairly and that it is “more difficult to do business with them than with China” their car exports if they “want to arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies”.

Last year, France introduced a 3 percent tax on the digital revenue of companies that primarily sell online, such as Facebook Inc. and Google from Alphabet Inc. The United States has been threatened with tariffs of up to 100 percent on French goods in the US Worth $ 2.4 billion. This measure discriminates against American companies.

Le Maire had already signed a partial agreement on Wednesday in which the US withheld its tariffs and France delayed tax collection for multinational digital companies until the end of the year. The two sides worked all night to agree on how to continue the talks at the OECD, Le Maire said.

If the talks fail, Le Maire said France would reintroduce its national version of the tax. European countries such as the UK, Italy and Spain are also driving their own digital service fees.

“It is absolutely vital for the world order to have a fair and efficient international tax system,” said Le Maire. “European countries are tough, and that’s good news because we’re making progress.”

advertisement