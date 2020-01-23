France does not apologize to Macron after yelling at Israeli security forces about Europe

advertisement

France made it clear early Thursday that, contrary to statements by the Israeli police, there was no “excuse” after French President Emmanuel Macron confronted the Israeli police in the old city of Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“There was no apology from the President to the Israeli security forces,” the French Presidential Palace told Haaretz.

According to the Élysée Palace, Israeli security forces attempted to break into the common ground of the French church and President Macron responded to a dispute between French and Israeli security.

“St. Anne is a French national domain in Jerusalem. It is France’s job in this city to protect these places. The Israeli security forces wanted to enter them while security was provided by French security. The PR responded to a conflict between the two Israeli and French security forces at the time of entry into St. Anne to end this and to comply with the rules in force, recalling that the visit had gone well so far and that no incident should have been caused “said the presidential palace.

Macron called the Israeli security forces early Wednesday and ordered them not to enter St. Anne’s Church, which is considered French territory. “Everyone knows the rules … outside, please,” he shouts at them.

After the incident, the Israeli police said in an official statement that his team had apologized after Macron’s withdrawal from the church and that the French president shook hands with the Israeli security forces on site.

St. Anne’s Church is a Roman Catholic church in the Muslim quarter of the old city of Jerusalem and is owned by the French government.

The French President is in Jerusalem to hold the World Holocaust Forum to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

