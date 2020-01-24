France confirms 2 virus cases from China, first in Europe

advertisement

France announced two confirmed cases of the deadly new virus from China on Friday, the first reported in Europe, said Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

More cases are expected, Mrs. Buzyn said.

“We see how difficult it is in today’s world to close the borders. In reality, it is not possible,” she said

advertisement

“We have two cases,” she added. “We will probably have other cases.”

Mrs Buzyn said that speed in diagnosing new cases will be essential to slow the spread of the virus. She said she believes that one reason why France is the first European country to confirm cases is that it has developed a test that allows doctors to quickly diagnose the sick.

“You have to treat an epidemic like you would a fire, that is, find the source very quickly,” she said.

One of the sick people, a 48-year-old man, passed Wuhan, the Chinese epicenter for the virus, before traveling to France on Wednesday, the minister said. That person has been admitted to the hospital in Bordeaux.

The other person is admitted to a large city hospital in Paris. The minister said that person had also traveled to China, but that she had little other information about the case. It was confirmed shortly before she spoke at a press conference.

The Bordeaux patient was in contact with about 10 people before being cared for, the minister said. French authorities want to contact them.

The minister urged people suspected of being sick to call emergency services and stay home to prevent the virus from spreading. She said those who came in contact with the Bordeaux patient would be told the same.

The number of confirmed cases around the world has risen sharply to more than 850, most of them in China. At least 25 people have died, all in China.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan or concerned people who visited the city or had personal connections with the infected.

In total, fewer than two dozen cases have been confirmed outside of China, in Hong Kong, Macao, the US, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The US reported its second case involving a Chicago woman in her sixties who was admitted to hospital after returning from China. She would do well.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement