actress Fran Drescher After she was raped at gunpoint during a house invasion in 1985 and lived for years in denial of the brutal incident, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer.

“It was strange – and somehow poetic – that it was my reproductive system that had cancer” The nanny The 62-year-old star wrote an essay for InStyle. “But it was also an astonishing confirmation that the pain gets to the right place in the body if you don’t deal with it. Since I wasn’t paying attention to my own vulnerabilities, my pain from the rape was in my womb. No one in I had cancer around me. It was a rude awakening. “

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2000, and at that point she realized that she had ignored her rape pain for far too long.

About the terrible attack, Drescher told CNN that she was at her Los Angeles home with her then husband. Peter Jacobsonand her friend, when two men broke in, stole their property and raped her and her friend at gunpoint. The criminals also attacked Jacobson, tied him up, and forced him to watch the rape.

“We were the victim of a violent crime one night, he, I and my girlfriend, and it was a very unfortunate night,” Drescher recalls. “We were held by a gunman we didn’t know with his brother. He was on probation. He was detained and then released and raged on.”

Because of her photographic memory, Drescher was able to help the police create their artist’s sketch. “I knew what he looked like, and based on that, they could catch her,” said Drescher.

Knowing that her rapist was imprisoned for life made her feel relieved.

“At least I have the clasp that many women unfortunately don’t have, but I have it. He is now finally locked up and will never do that again – and I don’t have to worry about seeing him every time I turn a corner, ”said the actress.

Drescher told InStyle that the next 15 years she was concentrating on her career and on “working extra hard, making everyone else happy, and being a caregiver”.

“I never wanted to be” weak, “so I just buried it and got on with life,” she said. “I was busy with The Nanny and lived in the oxygen-thin air of other people who said how hard I worked and how nice I was.”

But when she was diagnosed with cancer, everything changed and she noticed that her body gave a sign that she had been hiding from her pain for too long.

“Don’t ignore anything and hope it will go away or go to an early grave because you feel like you are too busy for everyone else,” she said, looking back. “It’s a trap that women often experience. I’m here to say, “Stop it!”