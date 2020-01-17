Fr O'Neill's and Russell Rovers embody the dreams of East Cork

advertisement

Neighboring clubs Fr O’Neill’s and Russell Rovers arrive Saturday to play the final of Ireland in Croke Park at the end of an idyllic period for this region in East Cork. There is none of the resentment among these clubs so often associated with closeness. PM O’Sullivan investigates why so many houses fly with two flags.

Pearl Roche and her classmates from Scoil Realt after Mara, Ballycotton, East Cork, had a color day in support of their Russell Rovers team. Image Dan Linehan

East Cork winds on top of a wave.

Suitable enough, considering the lie of this country. The two clubs in Croke Park occupy a stretch of pristine coastline from Knockadoon Head to the bottom of Ballycotton Bay on Saturday night. Founded in 1959, Fr O’Neill is Cork’s Premier Premier Champions of 2019. They represent the parish of Ballymacoda and Ladysbridge.

Their territory is in the north, on the way to Youghal. Ballymacoda is the more coastal hub, with Ladysbridge further inland, adjacent to Midleton. Garryvoe stands as a Checkpoint Charlie for both clubs, in the middle of the operations.

Russell Rovers, founded in 1930, are the Junior A Champions of 2019 in Cork. Their territory is further south and includes Ballycotton, Churchtown South and Shanagarry. The club is part of Cloyne Parish and mainly attracts non-urban areas in the east. Traditionally much the smaller outfit, Russell Rovers embraced a new dynamic during this decade through judicious fusion with Cloyne at a youth level.

Division identity remains a hook all this time. “We like to think of East Cork, Imokilly, as the home of swinging,” says Séamus Joyce. “At least one of them! We are very happy that Father O’Neill at Croke Park is in a final throughout Ireland, but the whole experience is accentuated by having Russell Rovers there too. Two neighboring neighbors … Has it ever happened before? Will it ever happen again? We are blessed. ”

Joyce is one of those good-humored, pleasant figures who form the basis of GAA clubs. He currently serves as Fr O’Neill’s PRO, registrar and kitman. As we speak, he breaks off to open the door. Robbie Dalton is outside with a number 14 sweater, which Declan Dalton, his son, wore for a recent press conference. Joyce’s work never ends. At the moment, this responsibility feels buzzing and not dragging.

Dick Fitzgerald echoes this pride of place. “The last time the minors in Cork won an All-Ireland, in 2001, there was a strong presence in East Cork,” he notes. “Then you had half the team that won senior All-Irelands in 2004 and 2005 with the same background. I really believe that a strong East Cork hurling means a strong Cork hurling.

“Imokilly are our current senior champions. There is a reasonable argument to say that they could be there Sunday, instead of Borris-Ileigh, if divisions were admitted to the Munster Championship. ”

Fitzgerald is a loyal Russell Rovers and has watched his home club from all angles. Another version of foundation, he outlines a classic path: “I became involved with the Rovers, on the administrative side, around 1990. That was the youth section, and then I went on to the adult section on time. Then I got involved with Imokilly, which was a great experience. He eventually became vice-chairman and chairman. It was a great experience and I was very privileged. ”

This lump from East Cork is a cross between origin and loyalty. As Fitzgerald indicates: “Funnily enough, my house is just across the border with the parish of Ladysbridge (and Ballymacoda). So I’m also closely connected with Fr O’Neill. But my family always went to Shanagarry for the national school, and hence the long family involvement with Russell Rovers. I wouldn’t go any other way. ”

His club has risen from the backwaters of Junior B swinging registers such as measured surprise, silent pride: “It is no use saying that the 1990s were tough. If you continue to have serious defeats … And on Junior B, go for it. It can really wear you down.

“But we kept going, and we looked forward to it. The 2000s were better. We went to East Cork Junior A Finals, which was a huge improvement. And the past decade has clearly been the best in the club’s history. ”

He explains: “I think we are a lively club now. The youthful merger with Cloyne is a great success. We recently launched our lotto, and it was a great take. There are people who are in Croke Park at the weekend and follow us, and a few years ago they may not have known where the field in Shanagarry is. ”

Fitzgerald is an experienced observer and appreciates the infusion of energy that Russell Rovers received by coming from Cork: “I think it’s only fair to greet the role of Seán Kelly in all this, his role in bringing Croke Park to Shanagarry and Ballycotton and Garryvoe and Churchtown (South). Seán received quite a bit of anti-aircraft during his time as (GAA) president about the hassle of opening up Croke Park to rugby and football, but no one can say that he has opened Croke Park to the Russell Rovers and the Fr O ‘Neill is from the swinging world.

‘And of course for Conahy Shamrocks and Tullaroan. I think that the provincial and All-Ireland competitions in Junior and Intermediate are probably the best decision the GAA made in the 21st century. ”

Séamus Joyce is another specimen of oblique origin. ‘My home base is just across the border with the Midleton and Ballintotas parish. But we went to the Ladysbridge National School, which led us to Fr O’Neill’s. You clearly wanted to swing with the boys you knew from school.

“I actually think that from the perspective of Fr O’Neill the whole national school problem is important. The three schools of that time, Ladysbridge, Kilcredan and Ballymacoda, merged in 1972 into a new school in Kilcredan. I remember that there June went as a ten-year-old to get used to it before we went there for the new school year in September. ”

He clarifies: “Our parish is widely spread. I think having just one national school is great for cohesion and community. The children all know each other from the beginning. It doesn’t matter where they come from in the parish. That stuff, of course, runs on the swinging field. ”

Substrate is formed under specific pressures. “I would not exaggerate my abilities as a pitcher,” laughs Joyce. “I played as a young man, but I was ready early enough. Work was a big factor. I was on the road a lot and time was often scarce. The swinging slipped a bit. ”

As so often, time and experience offered new perspectives under the guise of old attachments: “I married a Dungourney lady and we lived from both parishes. And there is that saying about a savage who loves his birthcoast … I’m not saying that me and Martina threw for it! But there was a discussion and we decided to choose Ladysbridge. We have always been happy with that decision.

“I suppose that part of my involvement with the club, and getting so immersed in it, is a hint of regret that I didn’t spend more time swinging as a young man. But you can only do what you can do “It was a great time to be Fr O’Neill’s person. A convoy is coming to Croke Park …”

Thomas Harrington, another tough fries from O’Neill, comes from the other side of the parish, near Knockadoon Head. His view is amazingly spacious: “I look out the window and my next neighbor is in France!”

The entire school gathered in the hall at Kilcredan National School to support their team. Image Dan Linehan

A witty, thoughtful man, he offers the kind of casual pride in homeland that is hard to resist: “There is much more to this part of the world than just the GAA end of things. We have taken rock walks in recent years and opened the place to everyone. We are not yet ‘touristy’, but that can change.

“Knockadoon is an unusual place. We have military forts that the British built when they thought Napoleon would invade. ”

Still, swinging considerations never diminish: “I look forward to The Boreen, as we call it, and see the houses of another four players who are in Croke Park on Saturday. If you weigh it, a number of good hurlers have been produced in recent years from Knockadoon to Ballycotton. I hope this weekend will be more proof of that. ”

An important player lives in the same house. On Saturday evening, Daniel Harrington, the youngest of two boys and two girls, is center-back and a joint captain. His father will comment on the local radio. Added nerves?

“A little distraction, something to focus on, is probably no harm,” he begins. “I have discovered in the past that maybe I was a bit harsh in Daniel’s game, so people don’t say the usual things about favoritism. I would like to think, regardless of my mistakes, people here would think I call it what I call it it sees regardless of who I look at. ”

Daniel Harrington is a second cousin of Tomás O’Leary, former rugby star (and former small prospect of Cork). His mother, Nora, is a cousin of Seánie O’Leary, one of the county’s best forwards in the seventies and eighties. Sarah Harrington, older sister, led the Cork camogie team at an Intermediate All Ireland in 2018.

Thomas Harrington becomes a droll: ‘You can say he got the pendulum from his mother, and the drive and nonsense from his father! Ah, I wasn’t a good pitcher, but I was a determined Junior B corner-forward. There is not too much back in Daniel, in all honesty. ”

Kieran Ivers, president of Russell Rovers, attracted a lot of attention when he appeared on Prime Time in December 2018. He sat next to Michael Hegarty, president of Fr O’Neill’s, in the McGrath Pub in Ballycotton. Both men turned out to be very articulate when discussing the problems that Ireland faced in rural areas.

This week Ivers was no less fluent on different fronts. Compiled and perceptive, 37 years old, he thought about the warm relationship between the two clubs. Proximity is far from a guarantee for such heat. On the contrary, in many cases.

“I would say that it is really about marriages,” he says. “What you could call ‘mixed marriages’. You have the chairman and secretary of Fr. O’Neill, Michael (Hegarty) and Liam (Leahy), both married to us. And much if it has to do with the fact that Garryvoe that is central and convenient meeting point, which made it perfect for the boxing tournament we had between the two clubs in December 2016. That’s why most houses currently have two flags.

“The further you go, the less it is. If you go into Ballycotton, they would have absolutely no connection with Fr O’Neill. So it is really the village of Shanagarry that is most connected, connected with the side of Garryvoe and Ladysbridge.

“The further you go into Ballymacoda, they would have even more alliance with Youghal. They went to school in Youghal, while the Ladysbridge cohort went to school in Midleton (CBS), and I know almost all of them from there.

“It is also cemented by other sports. Michael Hegarty would be very involved in greyhounds and coursing, just like one of my own brothers. Michael, in itself, would be known. I know that Churchtown Coursing Club and Ballymacoda Coursing Club are very close matched. ”

Every friction, as Ivers says with a smile, is of a funny nature: “You have Thomas O’Brien, the vet in Shanagarry, a nice man. He gave us a donation for the final of Cork (Junior A). And he got a phone call from his cousins ​​in Ballymacoda and therefore had to give a donation to Fr O’Neill! ‘

Then he moves to the somewhat unusual status of Russell Rovers: “Fr O’Neill” is a parish in itself. We could be described as the rural and coastal part of Cloyne Parish. Of course, Cloyne has a very strong identity as a club. They are have been relatively successful over the years, having experienced massive setbacks and losing three senior provinces of the Noughties (2004-06).

“They produced Christy Ring. They produced the O’Sullivans. They have produced the Cusacks. ”

In 2011, Ivers became one of the voices calling for a departure for both clubs. His mercury qualities of summation reappear: “We would have a very good relationship with Cloyne. It would be a different kind of relationship than with Fr O’Neill. For example, I didn’t see a boxing tournament with Cloyne back then. It would probably have burst into something else! ”

Humor doesn’t cover up a crucial GAA theme: “Due to demographic reasons in both clubs, about eight years ago, a problem was identified:” Look, we’re both going to fight for numbers. “I think it’s a common problem in parishes where there is more than one club, especially in its rural area.

“So you have to put things aside. And many of these things are hang-ups from 60, 70, 80 years ago. But if you have parents, and if you have people who graduate to perhaps play a more administrative role, they see what the future must be. They understand what is progressive.

“And you have to put all older things aside and bundle resources. So Cloyne and Russell Rovers did it (at a young age) under the flag of St Colman. St. Colman is said to be the patron saint of the parish. ”

As Prime Time made clear, Ivers is a refreshingly independent thinker: “Broadly speaking, if you want to find its success (fusion), there is a small provincial title. But I look at success very differently. I see it as more than medals on a table.

“There is a steady stream of 17 and 18 year olds who now enter both adult clubs. Without the merger they would not have a youth team to play with. There would be no swing for them. Maybe we should have sent them to Fr O’Neill. It is easy to go under one flag when you are both in the same situation. ”

Looking past Saturday’s collision with Conahy Shamrocks, he sees a load-bearing wind: “St Colman’s has turned out to be really fruitful and we have developed a really good working relationship with Cloyne. The by-product is that players are actually playing from a higher rank from U12. We not only produce a steady stream of players, we actually produce players who come from playing at that higher level.

“The result is really visible in Russell Rovers. It is one of the main reasons why we go to Croke Park. ”

Teresa Moynihan, mother of Captain Daniel and Kevin, with Ollie Roche, Jack Kennefick, Conor Gleeson, Dhane and Abby Murtagh and Eve Gleeson. Image: Dan Linehan

Ivers emphasizes the basis: “The first principle of the GAA is to offer games for everyone. And our amalgamation supports that principle. It offers games for everyone, no matter what. It’s all about inclusiveness.

“If it is something, then in general it is really the relationship, even outside of the swing. It has created a very good sense of parish community and collectivity. And the vast majority, on both sides, are 100% behind the initiative. We have benefited enormously. Would Dónal Óg Cusack have trained our boys without fusion? Probably not. You get the best of both worlds, really, from both clubs. ”

The work is never finished, with an end point that is not desirable or possible: “I suppose the major concern was: how do you pass that, from an amalgamation of juveniles, back to an adult club? Especially now with children starting with St Colman’s and ending with St Colman’s, and then going to an adult club that may seem strange to them.

“I suppose this is a responsibility for our club, that this transition is made as simple as possible, offering top-level facilities, offering top-level coaching. We have to meet those expectations. That is of course an ongoing challenge for us. ”

There is always a broader context than a competition result. Fr O’Neill’s and Russell Rovers arrive in Croke Park on Saturday, not only as representatives of East Cork, but also as the embodiment of GAA dreams. Heading names, such as Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh, can seem like a realm apart. Those places offered men to Captain Kilkenny and Tipperary to senior All-Ireland glory, foresaw a winning captain on 13 different occasions. Amazingly, only two parishes are good for nearly ten percent of those captains from all over Ireland.

The rest of the hurling realm is different. Associating the temperament of people with their environment can be a complex topic. Yet it is Thomas Harrington, the man with a vision, who offers the most convincing summary. People who live by the sea know the misleading nature of appearance. Everything can come across the horizon, for good or for bad.

Harrington welcomes this tension. “Whatever happens on the weekend, I’ll be peaceful,” he emphasizes. “Whatever the result, I consider the best of my life outside of the family for the last few months. I love the pressure that Fr O’Neill and the players have had. It brings out the best in them. Same thing applies to Russell Rovers, with their last minute free to bring the (All Ireland) semi-final to extra time. ”

He continues: “We can continue with the bad luck of losing two starting players due to suspension. We have not done that, and we will not. I always said we have an excellent panel, excellent subs. We have excellent management. Saturday night it’s time to prove that, against the great team that Tullaroan is. ”

Then wise words from a man who knows horizons: “Because if you don’t do your utmost, you will never know what you really are.”

