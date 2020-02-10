GETTY IMAGES

Rugby Australia’s managing director, Raelene Castle, has no choice but to test the market.

OPINION: At what point do you realize that a partnership has become an abusive relationship? It’s a question that Rugby Australia has been asking for 25 years after its “broadcast partner” Foxtel.

A coalition of self-serving votes, led by News Corporation (which owns 65 percent of Foxtel), would make you believe that RA has ruthlessly rejected Foxtel’s offer for the next five years of broadcasting rights.

This is apparently ruthless since rugby in Australia is a hot mess that is forgotten by a team that knows its place, needs to take what has been given to it, and has to be thankful for it.

Ardie Savea questions the controversial rule, but praises the Super Rugby referee.

The only way that RA can test the value of the broadcasting rights is to bring those rights to the market. This form of government is not only 101, but at a time when the Australian Securities and Investment Commission is bringing Harold Mitchell to justice for allegedly manipulating Tennis Australia’s rights, there is no real choice.

Could other rights partners really love Australian rugby more than Foxtel? The value of rugby for Foxtel has always been clear: whipping subscriptions is a vital foundation for business to corner the least price-sensitive segments.

Grasping these segments makes sense for the sale of telephone plans by Optus. Customers switch to your service to make the sport “free”, or you pull money out of the pockets of competitive customers when they buy access. Optus wants to further expand the success of its Premier League football rights. It has to win incremental, price-independent sports fans. Optus, greet rugby and V8 super sports cars.

Rugby in Australia is struggling as a mass transfer project. Super Rugby’s overextension, which has led to an irregular schedule of often pointless games, has not helped. Free-to-air broadcasters want large, reliable blocks of airtime.

GETTY IMAGES

How much will the wallabies be worth to broadcasters?

From 2021, however, RA will try to play a weekly Saturday club game at 3:00 p.m., an Australian super team in New Zealand at 5:00 p.m. and an Australian home game at 7:30 p.m. Scatter over the international games, women’s rugby, high school and sevens, and this is exactly the kind of programming that Channel 10 – with no regular sports code – needs.

Ten newly invented cricket as a product with the Big Bash. Rugby offers a similar opportunity, but it requires a new approach to content creation and marketing. It must take on the role of the brazen challenger and stand out from an image built around a golden period for which the current number of fans and players was not even alive. Search YouTube for Squidge Rugby and The 1014 Rugby to find out what’s possible.

The valuation of subscription right offers is not only about the dollar. The platform’s reach, access to talent, and commitment to promoting the code add to the value of the offering.

Foxtel, with a declining audience base behind a paywall, has always been weak on the first element. Disasters like the English cricket behind a paywall show RA what they may have missed. By making the sport more visible, more participants (players and spectators) will be involved, resulting in a more valuable code of conduct for company prospects.

GETTY IMAGES

Dave Rennie will usher in a new era with the Wallabies as head coach.

RA has been trying for months to explain the offensive attack by its “partner” News Corporation to current and potential sponsors. This experience must have clearly brought the element of “promoting the code” into focus. You might be wrong to believe that News Corp actually tried to lower the value of the code.

Foxtel’s main negotiating tactic was to keep the seller from launching. But RA called his bluff, and Foxtel and News Corp stayed behind to do a damn good song and dance over a number of rights that they think are no big deal to us.

However, News Corp’s investor update last Friday found that 13 percent of Kayo’s subscribers had evaporated at the end of the Rugby World Cup in November. Imagine the slaughter when you lose rugby. That’s not all before you get to the legion of wealthy, rusty rugby fans Baby Boomers, who still form the backbone of old-school set-top Foxtel.

RA’s managing director, Raelene Castle, and her team have put together a compelling package of content that can be brought to market. With every scolding article from News Corp. you should feel confident that you have chosen the right path.

– Matt Rowley is the founder of GreenAndGoldRugby.com and CEO of the Pedestrian Group, which is owned by Nine.