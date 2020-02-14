Gang of Four have announced This Heaven Gives Me Migraines, a new EP that contains recordings made by Andy Gill before his death. The EP contains new recordings of three songs from the band’s catalog: “Natural’s Not in It” (1979), “The Dying Rays” (2015) and “Toreador” (2019). It also has two spoken interludes by Gill. Listen to the new version of “The Dying Rays” below (via Rolling Stone).

The EP This Heaven Gives Me Migraines will be released on February 26th. The four-piece singer John “Gaoler” Sterry said in a press release:

This collection of songs was recorded just before Andy died and it was

his intent to bring it out – to represent the way we played it

Tour, late last year. All three songs were recorded by Andy

Studio in London and there’s a fly-on-the-wall intimacy to this EP;

from the song selection to the excerpts of the spoken word.

Andy Gills wife Catherin Mayer added:

From the hospital, Andy continued to give final notes on mixtures of

Music he was looking forward to. I have since his death

worked with the band to fulfill his vision. The only change is we

made two short recordings of Andy on the EP

both speak the essence of Andy in different ways.

Andy Gill died on February 1 at the age of 64.

This heaven gives me migraines EP::

01 Anthrax (Andy speaks)

02 The dying rays (2020)

03 Of course it’s not in there

04 Toreador

05 purple in nature (Andy speaks)