Four things you don't know about Young and the troubled Daniel Goddard

Young and the Restless fans were shocked and sad when Daniel Goddard left the show. We all love Cane so much even though he came on the show, which we can only describe as serious problems. He is a man who has a lot to do in his life and he is a man who has done some questionable things since arriving in Genoa, but he is so charming that we don’t mind either. Yes, we said it. We don’t care how many terrible and bad things he’s done here. We only know that we miss him and we thought we would appreciate his recent departure with some funny facts about the actor.

He’s almost finished college

We wouldn’t be surprised if at some point in his life he decides to go back and end all the way. When he left school and started a job on a show in Australia, he was very close to achieving that goal, a degree in finance. Oh yes, did we mention that he’s not an American? He is very Australian, which means that he has an accent, that we are only sad, that we cannot hear anything. We wish we had, but we just don’t.

He is married, sorry

A big part of his charm is that he is a handsome man, and the ladies love it. They don’t care what he did to someone on TV because he’s so attractive, but that’s also a problem for the biggest fans of him who might just want a little more from him. He is a man who has been around a few times, and let’s not forget that. But he is also married. He has a beautiful wife and two children. He married Rachael Marcus in 2002 and they have two sons in their almost 18 year marriage. You have one song from 2006 and another from 2008.

He didn’t want to go

From the announcement he made on his social media pages, it appears that he is not the one who wanted to leave the soap. He wrote on Instagram: “With a heavy heart, I share the news that I will no longer be part of the cast of Young and the Restless. I am as shocked and gutted as you are. I almost didn’t post, but I felt like that the most loyal and dearest fans an actor could wish for deserved to know and see the last story arc that knows the rich meaning behind it. I am always grateful for the 13 years that I have been part of the Y & R family, but unfortunately it seems that without Neil and Lily there is simply no cane, ”says a different statement.

He could come back

He started this role back in 2007, and this is not the first time he’s been leaving the show. Cane was reportedly killed in 2011 and the actor was then released. But it seems that things went better for him in the long run because his fans loved him so much that they did all the protesting things they needed to keep his job and come back. The death his character suffered was changed a little to make him less permanent, and he could return and take on the role. However, it was a very difficult year when his marriage to Lily ended after he had a brief and very mild – but still hurtful and wrong – affair with Victoria while his wife was in prison. When her father died on the big screen in real life, it was another hard blow to the actor. It looks like things didn’t go well for him in 2019 and he’s gone forever. Well, we hope that the phrase “For good” is loose and that it comes back sooner rather than later. We cannot imagine that they will leave him behind forever. For the ladies, he has a huge fan base so he can return.

