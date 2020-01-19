Four things you don't know about Bradford Anderson from General Hospital

advertisement

General hospital fans always expect to see a new face or an old face or a face that is new but has an old name. This is how soaps work. We recently learned that the great Bradford Anderson will show up in Port Charles, and we thought you might want to learn more about him before it was his turn to close the screen with his many talents and the role he played decorate. You know him as Damian Spinelli, and that’s because he’s great in the role. Guess what? He’s back and probably better than ever. Find out more about the talented actor.

His mother encouraged his career path

His mother grew up in New Hampshire and was a big theater fan. In fact, she worked for local theaters, and she was the one who encouraged her children to develop a love for theater as well. She has done everything possible to bring him and his sister into the acting industry, which has proven to be good for him and his family. He didn’t get a job until he was 6, but at that age he was cast as Tiny Tim in “Ae Christmas Carol”. It was just the beginning for this talented actor.

He is married and has several children

I’m sorry, ladies, but it’s not on the market if you were interested in what this actor has to offer. He is married and has two adorable little girls who go with his wife. He married Keira Mickiewicz a decade ago in 2010. They welcomed their first daughter in 2011, about a year and a half after their wedding. Her second daughter was born in 2014. They happily raise their babies, are not in the spotlight and live their best lives as quietly and privately as possible. This is how they want to keep their lives, and that is a clear goal for everyone. You want to keep things as private as possible, so you don’t know much about him. He is not interested in being in the news, in the newspaper, or gossiping about it anywhere else. He is someone who chooses to live in public, but he maintains as much privacy as possible, which is not easy. We are impressed with his ability to stay true to himself and his family while keeping his life low. If you know, you know, but most of us just don’t know when this family is concerned.

He’s not as youthful as he looks

Now we are not saying that he is old. He is not. He’s 40, which is basically the new 25. However, if you look at Bradford Anderson, you will believe that he is every 17 years old. He looks so young and we want to know what he uses, how he does it, and what his secrets are. He looks younger than some of the youngest kids on the show, and that’s a feat. Now we’re also wondering where the major skin care companies are when they’re looking for someone to promote their products. Maybe it’s his youthful smile or his playful haircut, but the last thing you’d expect him to do is go into his fourth decade with two kids and a wife.

He is Emmy nominated for this role

He may not have won any of the Emmys he was nominated for, but he has endured the nominations for many years. He started the role of Spinelli in 2006 and spent several years with the soap without interruption. At some point he took on a recurring status and comes and goes as he pleases. From 2009 to 2014, however, he received a total of five Emmy nominations for the role, meaning that 2011 was the only year in which he was not nominated in the “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series” category. He didn’t win, but he was nominated, and that’s a big deal. We don’t care if you disagree.

