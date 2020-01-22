advertisement

Four Tet announced its latest social media album Sixteen Oceans yesterday, which includes an approximate release date and a tracklist.

The producer went to his Instagram to share a short message with the fans. He published a photo of a sticky note with the headline “The new album is ready”.

The album follows his last LP, New Energy 2017, a pair of live LPs and the three-track record Anna Painting.

While there have been no full length new albums since 2017 that haven’t stopped the producers from engaging in a variety of live dates and festival appearances – our favorite was the Manchester WHP last year.

Four Tets Sixteen Oceans will arrive in March 2020.

‘School’

‘Infant’

‘Harpsichord’

“Teenage Birdsong”

romantic

“Love Salad”

“Insect near Piha Beach”

“Hello Hello”

ISTM

“Something in sadness”

“1993 Band Practice”

‘Green’

’Bubbles At Overlook March 25, 2019’

‘4T Recordings’

‘This is for you’

Mom teaches Sanskrit

