Four stations in the state – Ontimitta, Kadiyam, Dwarapudi and Godavari – have been converted by the South Central Railway (SCR) into “energy neutral”. According to an official publication, the energy-neutral stations can meet their full energy needs by using solar energy via solar photovoltaic (SP) panels.

The SCR has taken the lead in the country by exploiting the potential of solar energy by converting a total of 13 stations. The stations are four in A.P. and Ghatkesar, Dharur, Raghunadhapalli, Mellacheruvu, Dharmabad, Sivungaon, Umri, Karkheli and Bolsa in Telangana in “energy neutral”.

Ontimitta is in the Kadapa-Renigunta section of the Guntakal division and the other three stations are in the Rajahmundry-Duvvada and Nidadavolu-Rajahmundry sections in the Vijayawada division.

The concept of energy-neutral stations, which was aggressively promoted by SCR Director General Gajanan Mallya, is based on the principle of developing station buildings with a full solar power capability that meets their exact load requirements.

The SP panels on the roofs are integrated in the off-grid or off-grid solar systems to derive the power supply for the entire station.

The total capacity of the solar systems installed at the 13 energy-neutral stations is 99 kWp and costs around £ 50. An expected energy production of 1.30 lakh units per year is expected to save 13 lakh.

The generation of clean solar energy also enables a reduction in the carbon footprint to 1,170 tons per year.

The entire electricity requirement of the energy-neutral stations such as lighting, fans, pumps and other electrical devices is covered by the solar energy they generate, which reduces the traditional net energy consumption at these stations to zero.

Significant steps

The SCR zone has made significant progress with the commissioning of solar power plants with an output of 8.20 MWp, solar hybrid systems with an output of 1.75 kWp, a solar water heating system with 2.18 lakh liters per day, a water pump system with 570 kWp and 52 With the introduction of green energy, KW equivalent daytime tube lighting systems are achieved in his offices.

