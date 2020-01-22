Four players suspended after KU-KSU fight, including McCormack from Norfolk

advertisement

LAWRENCE, May. (AP) – The Big 12 has four players from Kansas and Kansas State suspended a combined 24 games Wednesday for their role in a battle for the field and in a portion with handicapped seats in Allen Fieldhouse towards the end of the Jayhawks in third place beat the Wildcats.

Kansas striker Silvio De Sousa, who has been suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self, was suspended by the competition office for 12 games. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended for two games, while Kansas State forward James Love got a suspension of eight games and Antonio Gordon got a suspension of three games.

advertisement

McCormack, a second-year student, is from Norfolk and played in the Norfolk Academy before moving to Oak Hill Academy.

Both schools were also reprimanded by the Big 12 for violations of sports policy.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the seriousness of last night’s events,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “I appreciate the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this issue.”

The Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side on Tuesday-evening and was stripped of the ball while dribbling the final seconds of a 81-60 win. He recovered to block a Wildcats DaJuan Gordon attempt, and then stood in a striking way for the first-year student, emptying both benches in a scrum that hit fans.

At one point, De Sousa prepared to swing a stool when it was plucked from his hands, and several players from both teams threw wild punches while a sold-out crowd at Allen Fieldhouse watched in shock.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the KU assessment and the Big 12 conference,” Self said shortly after discussing the incident on the weekly conference call of the competition with reporters. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

Kansas (15-3) played six conference games, meaning De Sousa would last the Big 12 suspension until the end of the regular season. The Jayhawks are half a game back from Baylor in the rankings and have a team that is able to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

“Obviously an unfortunate situation,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA vice president for men’s basketball. “It’s a conference game, so it’s up to the Big 12 to decide what actions to take. Other than that, it’s too early to tell how it can affect them (in the NCAA tournament).”

He himself said that he was talking to a fan who was entangled in the melee, and that she was being turned around “to the point where I know for sure that we will correspond with her today to see how she feels.”

“It’s clearly embarrassing,” Self said. “It’s not something to be proud of.”

Games between Kansas and Kansas State are always tricky things, and for everyone except the final seconds, their meeting at Allen Fieldhouse was rather subdued. The Jayhawks used a 19-2 run midway through the first half to seize control and the result was never the last 30 minutes.

The fight drew comparisons with the fight between Cincinnati and Xavier in December 2011, making players bloody and college basketball fans upset. Eight players remained suspended for a total of 30 games.

Bruce Weber, Kansas State coach, told his players to let the Jayhawks drip the clock, and he walked over to the goal scorer’s table to shake hands with Self when the benches were empty. Both coaches eventually joined their staff members, security officers, and even Kansas cheerleaders in an attempt to separate the players.

“Very, very sad because of the event that took place last night,” Weber said, adding that the school would soon be issuing its own penalties. “It is sad and disappointing and you know, it leaves a bad image for everyone. And I have been in this for a long time and you see it happening occasionally and you think you are not going to be part of it and of course made it I was part of it – we were part of it – and it’s sad for college basketball, the game that I love and that I’ve actually been part of all my life. “

The fracas remained particularly difficult for Self and the Jayhawks for 12 months, and De Sousa played a major role in most of them. His name popped up as part of the FBI probe in college basketball in October 2018, which led in part to an NCAA investigation that resulted in a notification of allegations in September that revealed major violations related to recruiting of men’s basketball. An appeal is made against these violations and a decision is not expected until later this year.

The Sousa was initially suspended for two seasons for his role in the case – last season and this season – and the school spent considerable resources on appealing to the penalty. It was eventually lowered, allowing the junior to play this season.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

.

advertisement