Four Chinese nationals on vacation in Scotland are in the hospital after developing flu-like symptoms, which raised concerns that the coronavirus could spread in the UK, the Mirror reports.

The Daily Record reported that two patients were found to be isolated and ill after their arrival in the UK.

It is believed that they came from Wuhan, the city of 11 million people currently curfew.

Initial tests could not rule out the coronavirus, but doctors hope that the timing of the flights and symptoms are optimistic that they will only have the common flu.

Professor Jürgen Haas, head of the Department of Infectious Medicine at Edinburgh University, confirmed that there are four suspected cases in Edinburgh.

He said everyone had difficulty breathing and had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

A source informed the record that Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s infection and control measures are in the vicinity of a ward where a patient is treated in isolation.

One of the special measures is that the staff wear sterile suits and closely monitor the patient’s temperature.

Doctors are cautious because they could not rule out the coronavirus.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the NHS is “ready to respond appropriately to all coronavirus cases” that appear in the UK.

In a statement from Commons, he said, “while there is an increased likelihood of cases occurring in this country, we are well prepared and well equipped to deal with them.”

He said there were 571 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths that were confirmed by the authorities in China.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and the number of deaths and cases is likely to be higher than those confirmed so far, and I expect it to continue to increase.”

He said the situation was “closely monitored” and precautions and reasonable measures had been taken.

The Chief Medical Officer has changed the risk for the UK population from “very low” to “low”.

China has suspended all flights to a country outside of Wuhan and the city is practically closed because trains, trams, ferries, and buses have stopped.

The Record has asked both the Scottish Government, Greater Glasgow and the Clyde Health Board to comment on the cases in Scotland.

