Four other patients in England tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

Chief Physician for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said the new cases are related to the Brighton case.

He said: “Four other patients in England have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

“The new cases are all known contacts from a previously confirmed British case and the virus was transmitted in France.

“The experts at Public Health England are continuing to work hard to track patient contacts out of the British cases. They have successfully identified these people and ensured that the appropriate support was provided.

“Patients have been brought to specialized NHS centers in Guy, St. Thomas and The Royal Free hospitals and we are now taking robust infection control measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“The NHS is very well prepared to deal with these cases. We are working quickly to identify additional contacts these patients have had. For the latest advice, visit gov.uk/coronavirus.”

(Image: PA)

PA news agency believes that the decision to declare coronavirus a “serious and imminent public health threat” came from one of the British who had returned from Wuhan and was trying to get out of isolation.

A government source said, “There was someone threatened to flee Arrowe Park,” although all the British who had returned on the evacuation flight had signed a contract stipulating a 14-day quarantine period.

Continue reading

Corona virus in the UK

In response to concerns about whether these contracts are legally enforceable, the new measure was taken to ensure that individuals can be kept in isolated isolation.

“Coronavirus transmission would pose a serious and imminent threat to prevent us from taking action to isolate certain people,” the source said.