Four of Cork's U20 All-Ireland winners handed League debut

Four members of Cork’s U20 champions have all received their senior league debut for the Rebels’ League opener against Offaly.

In anticipation of a crucial Division 3 campaign, manager Ronan McCarthy has put his trust in Aghabullogue defender Paul Ring, Douglas Hartnett of Douglas, who starts with wing-forward and corner-forward Damien Gore and Cathail O’Mahony.

Between Gore and O’Mahony, Ciaran Sheehan makes his first competitive start for Cork in seven years on full-forward after his return from AFL club Carlton.

In total there are seven changes from the last loss of the McGrath Cup to Limerick, with the first start of the season for Nemo Rangers’ keeper Micheál Martin, Sean Powter, who is named on corner-back, center-back Liam O’Donovan , Killian O ‘Hanlon and Ruairí Deane. Sean White and Hartnett complete the changes.

Two more U20 champions from 2019 are on the bench in Sean Meehan and Colm O’Callaghan.

CORK SFC (by Offaly)

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)

3. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Kevin Crowley (Mill Street)

6. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

14. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Og)

Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

17. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

18. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

20. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

21. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

22. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)

23. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

24. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

