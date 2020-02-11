Four people were arrested in the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The men of 20, 27, 29 and 52 years old were arrested in Derry this morning under the Terrorism Act, a spokesman for the Northern Irish Police Service (PSNI) said.

You will be interviewed by detectives from the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

Ms. McKee was shot dead on April 19, 2019, while watching the clutter in the Creggan area of ​​Derry.

The New IRA took responsibility for the murder, which sparked headlines and loathing in Ireland and the UK.

Police chief Simon Byrne welcomed the arrests.

He said in a tweet that detectives are “working hard to get justice.”

I welcome today’s developments in Lyra McKee murder investigation. Detectives are committed to justice. Anyone with information should contact the police. @PoliceServiceNI

Chief investigator, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, renewed an information call.

“I always believed that some people in the community knew what happened and who was involved,” he said.

“I understand that people might be afraid to speak to us.

I have previously given my personal assurance regarding anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and am renewing this assurance today as we are approaching the anniversary of Lyra’s murder.

“I want the community in Creggan to think about how this terrible attack has affected them personally and the entire community.

“We have had a massive uproar after the Lyra murder, and I am still determined to work with the community and local police to turn this uproar into concrete evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice.

“I also know that a lot of people recorded cellphone video clips that evening, and although we had a great response to my initial appeal for these videos, I think there could be others.”

The team asked everyone with cell phone footage to upload it to the public portal for major events at www.MIPP.police.uk.