Four students from the Mahe Center took first place in various subjects in the university exams held by Pondicherry University.

Students from 2016-19 Batch, A.S. Vaishnavi (tourism), Neeraj Rajeev (journalism and mass communication), Agnus Thankachan (X-ray and imaging technology) and P. Sumurdha (fashion technology) won first place.

They will receive their gold medals and certificates during the university convocation ceremony on February 23. Professor M.P. Rajan, director of the Mahe Center, congratulated the rank and file. CM. Sreekala, deputy registrar, announced that the students would be congratulated during a program that was held in Mahe on February 27.

